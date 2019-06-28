Sonia Gandhi asks party MPs to take on treasury benches

New Delhi: Though her party’s tally is reduced to just 52 MPs, Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi wants her Lok Sabha Army not to be disappointed and be present and prepared to take on the treasury benches at all times.

She has directed that the MPs be divided into two groups and each group would have to be present in the house on alternate days specially in the afternoon sessions. The direction was given after low attendance of MPs in this current session.

Ms Gandhi has asked the Lok Sabha MPs not to go and sit in the Central Hall at all times and focus on studying Bills. She also asked them to participate more in debates.