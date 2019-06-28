Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2019 Rename West Bengal t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rename West Bengal to Bangla: TMC MP demands in RS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 28, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Bengal has been wracked by political violence before and after the Lok Sabha polls. Assembly polls are due in the state in 2021.
After the partition of Bengal in 1947 following the award passed by the boundary commission,the eastern districts of Bengal was formed part of east Pakistan.
 After the partition of Bengal in 1947 following the award passed by the boundary commission,the eastern districts of Bengal was formed part of east Pakistan.

New Delhi: Having fallen back on Bengali Pride to see them through the political onslought of the BJP in West Begal, the Trinamul Congress on Thursday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of changing the name of the state to Bangla in three languages — Bengali, English and Hindi to “restore the actual identity of the Bengali people”.

Besides raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, the TMC Member of Parliament Sukhendu Sekhar Roy also wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General on the issue. The West Bengal Assembly had in 2018 passed a bill to change the state’s name.

 

“In July 2018, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly passed resolution that West Bengal should be renamed as Bangla and it was since pending for consideration at the end of the central government,” Mr Roy told the media.

Claiming that it seems that the Centre was “not  keen” to rename the state as the proposal was still pending before it, he said: “I would urge upon the Central government to give effect to the said resolution passed by the State Assembly to restore the actual identity of Bengali people”. The TMC which lost 12 seats to the BJP from last General Election in West Bengal, has  been trying to play on Bengali Pride to counter the BJP’s Hindu nationalism.  

Bengal has been wracked by political violence before and after the Lok Sabha polls. Assembly polls are due in the state in 2021.

After the partition of Bengal in 1947 following the award passed by the boundary commission,the eastern districts of Bengal was formed part of east Pakistan.

...
Tags: trinamul congress, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor claims he is Congress member

Environmentalist and social activist Joseph Vadassery collapsed at 8.20 am and though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. Eloor Police has registered a case for unnatural death (CrPC 174).

Kochi: Activist dies arguing with bank’s loan recovery team

The West Bengal Assembly had passed a resolution regarding the change of name of the state. But so far, no response has come from the Central government.

Parliament diary: TMC members happy over RS chairman’s ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan

The fee structure decided in the previous year was scrapped by the court. Fee Regulatory Committee headed by Justice Rajendra Babu has not issued an order for a new fee structure.

Thiruvananthapuram: Fee issue stalls medical college admissions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

History behind the iconic Pride flag

The flag was used since 1978, but only in 1994 did it become a symbol for LGBTQ pride. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

The government has come forward with the idea of recycling of milk packets in the wake of plastic ban in the state. (Representational Image)
 

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

Police spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

BJP MLA from Vidisha, Leena Jain allegedly threatened an official in Gyaraspur for not inviting her to an event. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Akbaruddin Owaisi to land in city today from london

Akbaruddin Owaisi

National eduction regulator to play into hands of Centre

The proposed closure of 25,000 institutions should be withdrawn. He was against promoting open and distance education.

Indian Army develops ‘talking hands’ for communication

A team of four Indian army officers developed ‘talking hands’, a ‘gesture to speech translating glove’.

Cataract among kids is quite common in India

Detecting paediatric cataract early is important to save the blind years and also enable proper development of the child.

Government changed policy to convert KSEZ

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham