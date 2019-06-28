Cricket World Cup 2019

Muslim cab driver beaten up in Mumbai, asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 9:27 am IST
A case under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments) and 392 (robbery) was registered by Mumbai police.
Three men have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names. (Representational Image)
 Three men have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names. (Representational Image)

Thane: Three men have been arrested by police here in Maharashtra for allegedly beating up a Muslim cab driver and later asking him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram''.

A case under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments) and 392 (robbery) was registered by Mumbai police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police S S Burse.

 

According to the complainant, Faizal, who drives a cab for an online aggregator, he took some passengers to Diva town in the district Saturday night, the officer said.

Faizal told police that while returning, he got into a quarrel with four or five men, who were in an inebriated state, and they beat him up.

When the accused realized that he was a Muslim, they asked him to say ''Jai Shri Ram''.

Three men have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names.

...
Tags: mumbai police, ipc, jai shri ram, muslim, assault
Location: India, Maharashtra


