Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2019 Many Cong leaders re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Many Cong leaders resign after Rahul refuses to continue as party prez

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2019, 9:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 9:56 pm IST
Delhi and Telangana working presidents and 120 other office bearers across the country have resigned.
Many of them said that they would not withdraw their resignation until Rahul Gandhi promised to continue as the Congress chief. (Photo: File)
 Many of them said that they would not withdraw their resignation until Rahul Gandhi promised to continue as the Congress chief. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Following the example of Vivek Tankha, the Rajya Sabha member, key leaders of the Congress party have stepped down on Friday.

Delhi and Telangana working presidents and 120 other office bearers across the country have resigned. Many of them said that they would not withdraw their resignation until Rahul Gandhi promised to continue as the Congress chief.

 

Rahul Gandhi had announced his decision to quit from the post of party president after the disastrous performance in the national elections.

On Thursday, during a meeting with Haryana Congress leaders, Rahul said he quit "taking full responsibility" for the party's defeat.

"I cannot ask others to resign too. It is up to them if they want to take responsibility," he told the leaders.

Tankha resigned as the Chairman of the party’s legal and human rights cell on Thursday evening. He asked others to follow his example.

"We all should submit our resignations from party positions and give Rahul-ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Kamal Nath''s statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Dept chairman Law, RTI and HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long," he said on Twitter.

Taking responsibility for the defeat, Working President of Delhi Congress Committee Rajesh Lilothia and Working President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Poonam Prabhakar resigned from their respective posts.

Days after the 2019 Lok Sabha election results were announced, Rahul Gandhi decided to quit as party president. However, his resignation has not been accepted by the party. Rahul Gandhi has been adamant about his decision despite repeated appeals.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Fadnavis directed concerned authorities to take immediate steps so that DCCBs can provide loans to farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Fadnavis asks authorities to immediately resolve issues related to cooperative banks

Chandravanshi, while claiming that the state has sufficient medical vehicles, said that an investigation will be carried out into the incident. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Govt assures probe after pregnant woman was carried on motorcyle

Parbati Samal, one of the women attendants, claimed that she was not aware of any such video. (Photo: File)

TikTok videos of nurses surface in Odisha, probe ordered

Singh also urged the Finance Minister to announce setting up another AIIMS in Punjab to strengthen the state's healthcare and medical education system. (Photo: ANI)

Sitharaman agrees to resolve Punjab's Rs 31,000 crore food account debt issue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here’s why we can’t resist checking notifications on our phones

As we scroll endlessly through social media, we are feeing our brain with unnecessary and useless bite-sized information. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

After entering the toilet, he broke glass-panels encasing the toilet ventilator and fled from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
 

MG Hector vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: What do the prices say?

All the three mid-size SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine built by Fiat, although in different states of tune.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharkhand: Govt assures probe after pregnant woman was carried on motorcyle

Chandravanshi, while claiming that the state has sufficient medical vehicles, said that an investigation will be carried out into the incident. (Photo: ANI)

TikTok videos of nurses surface in Odisha, probe ordered

Parbati Samal, one of the women attendants, claimed that she was not aware of any such video. (Photo: File)

Sitharaman agrees to resolve Punjab's Rs 31,000 crore food account debt issue

Singh also urged the Finance Minister to announce setting up another AIIMS in Punjab to strengthen the state's healthcare and medical education system. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka water crisis: Farmers to protest at Krishna Raja Sagara Dam

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday had shifted the onus to the Centre and asked it to direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to resolve the issue. (Photo: ANI)

Doing whatever is needed to be done: Paswan on Encephalitis outbreak

'If somebody goes there then you call it 'nautanki,' if we don't then you say why didn't you go to see. Doing whatever is needed to be done along with the Health Minister and Chief Minister,' Paswan told media here. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham