KCR tells cadre not to worry about BJP in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Sami-thi president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told the party executive, ministers, and MLAs on Thursday to prepare for municipal elections shortly.

The party chief was addressing the party’s executive committee meeting with ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Zilla Parishad chairpersons present at the party office Telangana Bhavan.

Sources in the party said that two MLAs requested the party boss not to hold municipal elections, but Mr Rao said that as per the time frame the elections have to be conducted. He said the party should not worry about the results as he was sure it will sweep the municipal polls.

According to sources, he also told the party leaders not to worry about the statements and criticism made by BJP leaders against the TRS, and not to respond to them as the party state leadership will give a reply to their allegations appropriately.

Sources said that Mr Rao told party leaders not to be scared of the BJP leaders, who were over-enthusiastic because they now had four MPs while the TRS has over 100 MLAs, large numbers of MLCs and 32 Zilla Parishad chairpersons, and has emerged as a big party in the state with the support of the people.

The TRS boss is said to have cautioned party leaders about taking part in TV debates and speaking against the party line in the debates. He said they must not participate in such debates without the permission of the party and whoever participates in such debates in violation of the party diktat will face suspension.

The sources said the party chief is also considering of setting up a panel of leaders from the state committee for participating in the TV debates.

He indicated a revamp of the party set up right from village level soon after completion of the membership drive.

He reminded the leaders present that they have not achieved the target of enrolling members. Mr Rao has set a target of enrolling 50,000 members by each MLA, sources added.