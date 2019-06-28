Indian Police Service trainee in soup for hands in pocket

The IPS trainee has completed 22 months of training and was likely to be posted as assistant superintendent of police in two months time.

Hyderabad: An Indian Police Service probationer undergoing the basic training course at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad has been issued a show-cause notice because he kept his hands in his trouser pockets when a senior IPS officer’s car passed by! The gesture was classified as an “act of indiscipline and misconduct”.

The incident occurred on June 22. The probationer was given two days time from the date of issue of the notice to reply.

The show cause notice read: “It has been observed that around 9.45 am on Saturday you were standing in front of SOs mess keeping both your hands in pant pockets. Though you were aware of the fact that a faculty car is passing by, you continued in the same posture (all the time looking at the car) without offering appropriate respect. This, prime facie, is an act of indiscipline and misconduct.”

The probationer has been issued a written letter asking him why appropriate action should not be taken against him.

Seniors bat for respect and discipline

“Your reply should reach us within 2 days from the date of issue of this show cause notice. Failing which it will be presumed that you have no explanation to submit and action will be taken appropriately.”

When this correspondent contacted the police academy, a senior officer, who refused to be identified, said, “The academy issues memos to trainees if they are found late to class, caught with mobile phones or found disrespecting officers. This Academy teaches probationers to respect seniors and return the compliments. Whenever the trainees violate basic rules of discipline, they are issued a memo and explanation is sought. After receiving the explanation the matter is closely examined and if found satisfactory, the issue is dropped or in other cases, the prescribed punishment is sentenced. These measures are done in the interest of the trainees, as the academy wants to polish them before they enter into the service arena. Also, any faults in the future will directly point fingers to the academy’s training.”

Asked what reply the trainee had given in response to the notice, the officer refused to reveal it. Many senior serving officers support the action of the NDA on the grounds that minimum discipline must be maintained in the uniformed services.