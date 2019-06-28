Homeopathy central council bill cleared by Lok Sabha

It will enable the government to extend the tenure of the Board of Governors for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill to extend the period for reconstitution of the Central Council for Homeopathy (CCH) from the existing period of one year to two years.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was the second Bill which was passed by the newly-constituted Lok Sabha after the Special Economic Zone (Amendment) Bill 2019.

It will enable the government to extend the tenure of the Board of Governors for a further period of one year with effect from May 17, 2019.

The legislation was moved by Ayush minister Shripad Naik and will replace the ordinance issued in this regard by the previous government.

Opposing the Bill, Con-gress and other Opposit-ion parties said the government should further examine the proposed legislation saying there sho-uld be supervision mechanism for homeopathy and ayurvedic medical institutions.