Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2019 GMR group in fix as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GMR group in fix as probe into projects by Telugu Desam begins

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 28, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Jagan has appointed a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to review the various decisions of the previous TD government.
N. Chandrababu Naidu
 N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Infra giant GMR group has landed in a peculiar situation following Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to unravel the alleged corrupt practices of the previous Telugu Desam government in awarding irrigation contracts and infrastructure projects.

The GMR group will come under the scanner for receiving “undue” favours from then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Bhogapuram International Airport project and a greenfield port project in Kakinada.

 

On the other hand, it will stand as a “witness” to what the Chief Minister described as Mr Naidu’s looting of the exchequer by buying power from Lanco and Spectrum at a premium, while ignoring the low-cost power of GMR.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday appointed a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to review the various decisions of the previous government and submit a report in six months.

Tags: gmr group, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


