Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2019 Friday brings first ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Friday brings first rains in Mumbai, very heavy showers expected

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
According to Skymet, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and adjoining areas will witness heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 to 36 hours.
The rains have led to massive traffic jams on Western Express Highway and other parts of the city. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The rains have led to massive traffic jams on Western Express Highway and other parts of the city. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Mumbai citizens woke up to monsoon showers on Friday morning with parts of the city receiving moderate to heavy rain. Various parts of the city included Juhu, Mulund, Vile Parle, Thane, Vasai and Virar.

Though the rain have helped to bring down the temperature, it exposed week drainage systems water logging was reported from various parts of the city.

 

The rains have led to massive traffic jams on Western Express Highway and other parts of the city.

Citizens across the city took to social media platforms to share images and videos of the Mumbai rains.

According to Skymet, Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and adjoining areas will witness heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24 to 36 hours.

 

...
Tags: mumbai rains, monsoon, imd, skymet
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday moved the Jammu and Kashmir reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Amit Shah moves J&K reservation bill in LS, urges for extention of Prez's rule

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the man on different counts. (Representational Image)

Telangana: In a first, life in jail for 19-yr-old who committed murder as minor

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday clarified that his upcoming trip to the United States is unofficial and he will be travelling on personal expenses. (Photo: File)

‘Unofficial, on personal expenses’: Kumaraswamy clarifies his US trip

Supporting his act, there were posters put up in part of Indore stating 'Salute Akash ji' on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

93 year-old UK woman arrested for no crime, find out why

Great Manchester police acknowledged this unusual request because their focus is heavily driven by the community. (Photo: Twitter I @sterlingsop)
 

Apple may use Waveguides to replace Lightning port on upcoming iPhones

With waveguides, Apple will empower its iPhones to transfer data far more quickly and efficiently without wires or even without a Lightning port.
 

'Salute Akash ji' posters removed by Indore Municipal Corporation

Supporting his act, there were posters put up in part of Indore stating 'Salute Akash ji' on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Controversial deepfake app DeepNude turned photos of women into nudes

The DeepNude app will no more be given out on sale and later instalments of the app will not be released.
 

New Audi Q7 looks more aggressive than before!

The outgoing pre-facelift model is currently priced between Rs 78.01 lakh and 85.28 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
 

'You deserve it': Donald Trump to PM Modi on election mandate

The meet between the two leaders is significant as multiple disagreements have cropped up between India and the US, including trade tariffs and an arms deal with Russia. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra govt declares Naidu's private home illegal, issues notice to vacate

On earlier occasions, Jagan Reddy had hinted that all illegal constructions on the river bed will be brought down. (Photo: PTI | File)

Need to change the way coalition works: Congress to HD Kumaraswamy

In its worst ever performance in Karnataka, the Congress had managed to win only one out of the 21 seats it had contested while the JD(S) won one out of seven seats it contested. (Photo: File)

Thunderstorm likely in Uttarakhand, Punjab: IMD

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. (Representational Image)

DU announces first cut-off list, Hindu college pegs highest score with 99 pc

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses late Thursday night, with Hindu College pegging the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours – a marginal increase over last year. (Photo: File)

Muslim cab driver beaten up in Mumbai, asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Three men have been arrested and a search is on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham