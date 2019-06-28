Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2019 Chennai: Dawn of hop ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Dawn of hope as ‘Nero’ produces water from air

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YAMUNA R
Published Jun 28, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 1:50 am IST
The device was developed in collaboration with Teertha, a company based on sustainable technology.
The atmospheric water generator is a coming of age technology which extracts water from the surrounding humid air
 The atmospheric water generator is a coming of age technology which extracts water from the surrounding humid air

Chennai: The city’s ongoing water crisis has not only left people in a fix but has also prompted them to look at sustainable alternatives to produce water. The innovation of IIT-M students named ‘Nero’ – an optimised desiccant solar cell device — comes as a glimmer of hope amidst the current grim situation of acute water scarcity.

The device was developed in collaboration with Teertha, a company based on sustainable technology. It can produce about 6 to 7 litres of potable water per hour and about 180 litres per day and has been installed at the Tiruchy Railway station at a cost of `2 lakhs.

 

The atmospheric water generator is a coming of age technology which extracts water from the surrounding humid air. It works on the principle of condensation (converting vapour to liquid) and uses desiccants (a substance, usually a solid which absorbs moisture) for trapping water molecules from the air.

‘Nero’ operates by trapping water molecules from the atmospheric air during the night and yields water during the day by utilising solar energy. The device comes with a number of advantages, including very low maintenance and operating costs as it functions entirely on solar-thermal energy and involves no moving parts.

An MoU was signed between by Prof. Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras, and Ms Durga Das, Chief Executive Officer of Teerthaa in the presence of Dr M.P. Maiya, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Laboratory, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, who coordinated the project and Dr S.S. Sivakumar, Mr Jayakar Rao and Mr Iftekhar Pathan, cofounders of Teerthaa on March 6, 2019.

Speaking about the project, Ms Durga Das said, “We are interested in exploring and perfecting different technologies of Atmospheric Moisture Extraction (AME) as a part of our major national mission of availability of potable water for the masses. At present, we are producing AMEs based on vapour compression refrigeration technology in several output configurations. With ‘Nero’ we will bring to light and enhance the lives of millions of homes in the villages where water is scarce. Creating an impact that reaches the masses is a mission very close to our hearts. We brought the first Indian built atmospheric water generator in India 14 years ago and hold a patent for the same. Now we will bring the first solution that will generate4-5 litres of water without any electricity and maintenance free.”

Explaining the technology used in the project Prof M.P. Maiya said, "Atmospheric air is not only a major source of fresh water but also universally available.

However, it is in the form of vapour, and the challenge is to collect it as liquid. The proposed solar still based on desiccant technology traps water molecules from the atmospheric air during the night and yields water during the day by utilizing solar energy. It would be a boon to places where even brackish water is not available. M/s Theerthaa, formerly known as Akash Ganga, has pioneered the technology of extracting water from thin air and delivered systems to 2,800 customers in the past 14 years saving six lakh litres of water every day. It is great that they are diversifying their activity by venturing to this new technology to serve society better with pure drinking water."

Another team from IIT-M is currently working on a similar project to tap water from atmospheric air. The model is set to be tested at Pallavakkam beach, Chennai in a few weeks.

...
Tags: tamil nadu water crisis
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor claims he is Congress member

Environmentalist and social activist Joseph Vadassery collapsed at 8.20 am and though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. Eloor Police has registered a case for unnatural death (CrPC 174).

Kochi: Activist dies arguing with bank’s loan recovery team

The West Bengal Assembly had passed a resolution regarding the change of name of the state. But so far, no response has come from the Central government.

Parliament diary: TMC members happy over RS chairman’s ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan

The fee structure decided in the previous year was scrapped by the court. Fee Regulatory Committee headed by Justice Rajendra Babu has not issued an order for a new fee structure.

Thiruvananthapuram: Fee issue stalls medical college admissions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Enroute to G20, 39 kgs of cocaine found with Brazilian Prez Jair Bolsonaro's officer

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: AP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 receives standing ovation from Bollywood at screening

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

History behind the iconic Pride flag

The flag was used since 1978, but only in 1994 did it become a symbol for LGBTQ pride. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Maharashtra: Get 50 paisa on returning used plastic milk packets

The government has come forward with the idea of recycling of milk packets in the wake of plastic ban in the state. (Representational Image)
 

Watch: US woman pulled over for driving toy truck, charged with public intoxication

Police spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: BJP MLA threatens official for not inviting her to an event

BJP MLA from Vidisha, Leena Jain allegedly threatened an official in Gyaraspur for not inviting her to an event. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Donald Trump had mocked PM Modi earlier too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Akbaruddin Owaisi to land in city today from london

Akbaruddin Owaisi

National eduction regulator to play into hands of Centre

The proposed closure of 25,000 institutions should be withdrawn. He was against promoting open and distance education.

Indian Army develops ‘talking hands’ for communication

A team of four Indian army officers developed ‘talking hands’, a ‘gesture to speech translating glove’.

Cataract among kids is quite common in India

Detecting paediatric cataract early is important to save the blind years and also enable proper development of the child.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham