Bhopal civic body to end ‘Begum rule’

Bhopal: The BJP-ruled Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to create a new identity of the “City of Begums” by identifying the ancient town with its past “Hindu ruler Raja Bhoj”

The municipal corporation on Wednesday passed a resolution to change BMC’s logo showing a fish couple describing it symbol of Nawab rule, and adopt image of Raja Bhoj as its new logo.

“The municipal corporation decided to discard its old logo and replace it with logo having image of Raja Bhoj. The old logo, an adaption of emblem of Nizam of Hyderabad by the erstwhile Nawab ruler of Bhopal, symbolised slavery and hence, it needed to be done away with”, BMC mayor Alok Shukla told this newspaper on Thursday.

The BMC would officially adopt its new logo in a couple of days, he added.