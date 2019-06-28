Andhra govt declares Naidu's private home illegal, issues notice to vacate

On earlier occasions, Jagan Reddy had hinted that all illegal constructions on the river bed will be brought down. (Photo: PTI | File)

Hyderabad: A day after the demolition of the Praja Vedika, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notice to the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his residence.

According to News 18 report, the house violates environmental norms and 28 other buildings in total have been issued notices as they are built less than 100 metres from the Krishna River bank.

Last week, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika and claimed that it was illegal. The structure violated the norms of the River Conservancy Act, 1884, since it was built on the banks of the Krishna River.

Under the Act, no construction should take place within 500 meters of the river.

Senior YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy said Naidu's private residence is also “illegal” and needs to be vacated immediately.

In a tweet, Reddy said, “The private residence where Naidu is staying is also illegal and Naidu should vacate the place immediately. If a property has been identified as illegal and if it’s constructed on the river bed, the only option left is to demolish.”

On earlier occasions, Jagan Reddy had hinted that all illegal constructions on the river bed will be brought down.

Naidu’s current residence is a guest house leased out from industrialist Lingamaneni (who ran Air Costa). It is situated right next to Praja Vedika, which was demolished on Wednesday.

Since Naidu's residence is a private property, a demolition order cannot be directly passed by the government. There is also a pending court case.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leaders have hinted that Naidu is considering moving out and is looking for other private properties on the outskirts of Vijayawada.