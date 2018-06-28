search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

In video, Yogi Adityanath politely says no to wearing skull cap at Kabir mausoleum

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 28, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 12:07 pm IST
When Yogi Adityanath was offered skull cap by caretaker of mausoleum, he smiled and said no to him.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul, a fur skull cap, when he visited Sant Kabir's Mazar in Magahar on Wednesday. (Photo" Screengrab | Twitter | ANI)
 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul, a fur skull cap, when he visited Sant Kabir's Mazar in Magahar on Wednesday. (Photo" Screengrab | Twitter | ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath refused to wear karakul, a fur skull cap, when he visited Sant Kabir's Mazar in Magahar on Wednesday.

Khadim Hussain, caretaker of the mausoleum in Sant Kabir Nagar, said he had offered the cap but the Yogi Adityanath refused politely. "He was smiling while saying no to me," Hussain said.

 

The caretaker later asked him to hold the cap in his hand, which the chief minister agreed to.

 

 

Yogi Adityanath was in Kabir's Math to review arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Thursday on the mystic poet-saint's birth 500th death anniversary.

In 2011, Narendra Modi had refused to wear a skull cap offered to him by a cleric during a fast for social harmony in Ahmedabad, he however, accepted a shawl instead.

Tags: yogi adityanath, yogi adityanath refuses to wear skull cap, sant kabir mazar, magahar, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Did gift to Lionel Messi from reporter’s mother bring good luck for Argentina?

After Le Albiceleste’s famous win, the FC Barcelona star was asked by a reporter Rama Pantorotto if he still had the amulet handed over to him which was originally given by Pantorotto’s mother.(Photo: AP)
 

Here's why you must visit Flanders, a haven for music lovers

Whichever genre stirs your soul, Flanders has a music festival designed for you.
 

Police expert says 'awareness courses' should be mandatory for dog owners

Police expert says 'awareness courses' should be mandatory for dog owners. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

The cringe-worthy 'dirty laundry' dilemma has had Mumsnet in hysterics. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

After World Cup exit, Shahid Afridi posts emotional tweet for favourite team Germany

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shahid Afridi, who seemed to be supporting the Die Mannschaft, had a message for the team following their embarrassing display.(Photo: AP/PTI)
 

Google Maps app redesigned, gets new ‘Explore’ and ‘For You’ tabs

The ‘For you’ tab is now available on Android in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan. (Photo: Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: Nikki Haley prepares food for 'langar' at Delhi Gurudwara

A video which is being circulated widely, sees her rolling out flatbreads to feed the hundreds who visit Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib daily for the 'langar'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Heavy rains delay commencement of annual Amaranth Yatra

People waiting at one of the base camps after the Amarnath Yatra was stalled. (Photo: ANI)

Rupee at lifetime low of 69 against US dollar after surge in crude oil prices

The rupee had touched its previous record low of 68.8650 per dollar on November 24, 2016. (Photo: File)

Pompeo calls Swaraj, expresses 'regret' over strategic dialogue postponement

US envoy to UN Nikki Haley hugs external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

PM Modi will sound BJP's 2019 UP campaign bugle from 'gateway to hell'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district today, a visit that is also seen to signal the launch of the BJP's campaign for 2019 general elections in the state. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham