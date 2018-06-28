Watch: Nikki Haley prepares food for 'langar' at Delhi Gurudwara

A video which is being circulated widely, sees her rolling out flatbreads to feed the hundreds who visit Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib daily for the 'langar'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: United States Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley today visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi.

During her visit to the Gurudwara, Nikki Haley prepared food for the 'langar' (community kitchen).

Nikki Haley prepares food for 'langar' during her visit to Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

A video which is being circulated widely, sees her rolling out flatbreads to feed the hundreds who visit Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib daily for the 'langar'.

#WATCH: United States Ambassador to the United Nations #NikkiHaley prepares food for the langar (community kitchen) at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8j7Y81wlSw — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

This is Nikki Haley's first visit to India after becoming US envoy to the United Nations. She was accompanied by US ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster.

On Thursday morning, Nikkil Haley also visited Jama Masjid in New Delhi.

Nikkil Haley visits Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

On Wednesday, Nikki Haley asserted that religious freedom is as important as freedom of people and their rights.

Also Read: Freedom of religion as important as freedom of rights, people: Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley had visited India in late 2014 when she was the South Carolina Governor.

Nikki Haley, the daughter of Sikh immigrants from Punjab, is the first Indian-American to serve in a Cabinet-level position in any US presidential administration.