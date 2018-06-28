search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi invokes Sant Kabir in UP to target Mayawati, Akhilesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Setting the tone for the 2019 general elections, PM Modi chose Maghar as the epicentre of the BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh. 
PM Modi touched heavily upon Sant Kabir's life in his public address. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 PM Modi touched heavily upon Sant Kabir's life in his public address. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Sant Kabir Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Maghar, the place where Sant Kabir breathed his last.     

Setting the tone for the 2019 general elections, PM Modi chose Maghar as the epicentre of the BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh. 

 

In a bid to counter the two fiercest oppositions in the state, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati, PM Modi touched heavily upon Sant Kabir's life in his public address. 

Also Read: PM Modi will sound BJP's 2019 UP campaign bugle from 'gateway to hell'

"Sant Kabir broke the shackles of the caste system in India. It was due to efforts of such great saints that India continued to progress despite numerous difficulties," said PM Modi. 

"Kabir came as a thought and became a way of life," added PM Modi. 

"Those who talk of Samajwadi and Bahujan are only concerned about how to wrest power... They will lie and harm the well-being of people just to come to power," the Prime Minister said. He also took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over the bungalow row. 

PM Modi went on to say that some political parties want unrest in India. He urged them to learn from Indian legends and peace lovers, Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Ambedkar.

"There are some parties which do not want peace and development but unrest. They think if there will be unrest, they will benefit politically. Such people are cut off from their roots. They don't know the nature of this nation, where the likes of Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Ambedkar belong," PM Modi said.

Attacking the Congress, PM Modi also said that the greed for power had united the imposters and critics of Emergency. He further said that these parties do not see the welfare of the society but only of their families. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Sant Kabir Academy in Maghar and also visited Sant Kabir's Mazar with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: uttar pradesh, narendra modi, bjp, 2019 lok sabha elections, maghar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Charles runs up £1mn bill jetting around world, other royals manage cheaper

The Prince of Wales derives most of his money from the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate of mainly farmland and residential property that was set up to provide a private income for the heir to the throne and his family. (Photo: AP)
 

Wireless charging cover, advanced Pencil for iPad in works

Apple is working on a smart cover for the iPad that aims to bring the benefits of wireless charging to its users without sacrificing the iPad’s signature metal build. (Concept image)
 

Lenovo unveils its new range of ultra-slim laptops

The Ideapad 530S (R) pricing starts at Rs 67,990 and the Ideapad 330S (L) at Rs 35,990.
 

Watch: Did gift to Lionel Messi from reporter’s mother bring good luck for Argentina?

After Le Albiceleste’s famous win, the FC Barcelona star was asked by a reporter Rama Pantorotto if he still had the amulet handed over to him which was originally given by Pantorotto’s mother.(Photo: AP)
 

Here's why you must visit Flanders, a haven for music lovers

Whichever genre stirs your soul, Flanders has a music festival designed for you.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chartered plane crashes in Mumbai, fire brigade teams reach spot

Chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

BJP 'shamelessly politicising' 2016 surgical strikes to garner votes: Cong

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said 'apathy' and 'incapacity' of Modi government has resulted in sacrifice of 146 soldiers, more than 1,600 ceasefire violations by Pakistan and 79 terrorist attacks since September 2016. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In video, Yogi Adityanath politely says no to wearing skull cap at Kabir mausoleum

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul, a fur skull cap, when he visited Sant Kabir's Mazar in Magahar on Wednesday. (Photo

Watch: Nikki Haley prepares food for 'langar' at Delhi Gurudwara

A video which is being circulated widely, sees her rolling out flatbreads to feed the hundreds who visit Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib daily for the 'langar'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Heavy rains delay commencement of annual Amarnath Yatra

People waiting at one of the base camps after the Amarnath Yatra was stalled. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham