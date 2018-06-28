search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pompeo calls Swaraj, expresses 'regret' over strategic dialogue postponement

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 28, 2018, 6:10 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 9:27 am IST
The two ministers then agreed to identify 'mutually convenient dates' to hold the Dialogue 'at the earliest'.
US envoy to UN Nikki Haley hugs external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 US envoy to UN Nikki Haley hugs external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a late-evening development on Wednesday, the United States has requested India to postpone the bilateral strategic 2+2 dialogue that was to take place in the US on July 6 between the Foreign and Defence Ministers of both countries.

Speculation is rife that this could be due to the American preoccupation with the crucial forthcoming Summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

 

Sources told this newspaper that the postponement by the US had nothing to do with India but was due to scheduling reasons.

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo  conveyed “regret and deep disappointment” over the postponement due to “unavoidable reasons” in a phone call to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and sought India’s “understanding”. The two ministers then agreed to identify “mutually convenient dates” to hold the Dialogue “at the earliest”. 

Confirming the postponement late Wednesday evening, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “US @SecPompeo spoke to EAM @SushmaSwaraj  a short while ago to express his regret and deep disappointment at the US having to postpone the 2+2 Dialogue for unavoidable reasons. US @SecPompeo  sought EAM @SushmaSwaraj understanding, and they agreed to identify new mutually convenient dates to hold the Dialogue at the earliest, in India or the US.” 

There was speculation too whether divergence between the India and US on Iran could have anything to do with the postponement but that may seem unlikely, given the two countries have already affirmed holding the dialogue on fresh dates. India has already made it clear it will not toe the US line on sanctions against Iran as it recognises only sanctions imposed by the United Nations against any country.  

India and the United States were to meet for their “2+2 dialogue” at the foreign and defence ministerial level on July 6, where the two sides were “expected to share perspectives on strengthening their strategic and security ties and exchange views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.” 

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman were to travel to the United States for the meeting while US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James N. Mattis were to represent the American side.

Despite disagreements at the trade level, the two countries have been continuing with their strategic engagement and areas of convergence such as the Indo-Pacific region and the fight against terrorism. 

India had recently built bridges with China and shored up its strategic ties with Russia through informal summits between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan and between PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Sochi in Russia.

Tags: india-us, defence ministers, china, pm modi, 2+2 dialogue, us secretary of state, michael r pompeo, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cabinet increases pension age of doctors to 65 years in BMHRC

The age of superannuation for general duty medical officers and specialists included in teaching, non-teaching and public health sub-cadres of Central Health Services was increased to sixty-five years in reference to the notification in January, 2018.
 

Flexible batting order can 'surprise' India's opponents, says Virat Kohli

"I've got a good mindset of who's batting where so in the next few games, not just the Ireland ones but also against England, we will look to be flexible and use them as and when the situation requires them," said Virat Kohli after India beat Ireland in the first Twenty20. (Photo: AP)
 

Truecaller bids goodbye to Windows 10 Mobile

The decision has been taken in lieu of discarded support from Windows Mobile’s developers and Microsoft itself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 9 to be made official on August 9, confirms Samsung

There could be a possibility that Samsung is housing certain tricks up its sleeves for this year’s Galaxy Note device which will primarily involve the S Pen.
 

Vivo beats Apple at its own game, unveils 10x safer 3D facial recognition

Vivo says that their system can detect faces securely from up to a distance of 3 metres.
 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi will sound BJP's 2019 UP campaign bugle from 'gateway to hell'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district today, a visit that is also seen to signal the launch of the BJP's campaign for 2019 general elections in the state. (Photo: File | PTI)

Leopard found dead in Hassan

A male leopard was found dead after being caught in a snare at Neekanahalli of Sakleshpur in Hassan on Wednesday.

JSW Steel to up capacity at its Torangallu unit

JSW Steel, has announced plans to increase the annual manufacturing capacity of its unit in Torangallu, 30 kms from here, to 13 million tonnes per annum by March 2020.

Hijab ban: College principal stands firm as fringe groups up the ante

The girls, who participated in the protest, have been issued notices by the college and been given three days to respond. They have also have been told to bring their parents to the college, according to CFI.

38 apartments yet to install STPs: KSPCB

Notices have already been served to these apartments but they sought more time to set up STPs. They need to collect money and only after that plants can be installed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham