search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

In response to US push, India preparing for cut in oil imports from Iran: report

REUTERS
Published Jun 28, 2018, 5:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 5:50 pm IST
Sources said India, the 2nd biggest buyer of Iranian oil, will be forced to take action to protect its exposure to US financial system.
The oil ministry held a meeting with refiners on Thursday, urging them to scout for alternatives to Iranian oil, the sources said. (Representational Image/AFP)
 The oil ministry held a meeting with refiners on Thursday, urging them to scout for alternatives to Iranian oil, the sources said. (Representational Image/AFP)

New Delhi: The oil ministry has asked refiners to prepare for a 'drastic reduction or zero' imports of Iranian oil from November, two industry sources said, the first sign that New Delhi is responding to a push by the United States to cut trade ties with Iran.

India has said it does not recognize unilateral restrictions imposed by the US, and instead follows UN sanctions. But the industry sources said India, the biggest buyer of Iranian oil after China, will be forced to take action to protect its exposure to the US financial system.

 

The oil ministry held a meeting with refiners on Thursday, urging them to scout for alternatives to Iranian oil, the sources said.

"(Government) has asked refiners to be prepared for any eventuality, since the situation is still evolving. There could be a drastic reduction or there could be no import at all," said one of the sources, who has knowledge of the matter.

During the previous round of sanctions, India was one of the few countries that continued to buy Iranian oil, although it had to reduce imports as shipping, insurance and banking channels were choked due to the European and US sanctions.

The source said this time the situation is different.

"You have India, China and Europe on one side, and the US on the other... At this moment we really don't know what to do, but at the same time we have to prepare ourselves to face any eventuality," said the source.

While a State Department official has said that Washington wants Iranian oil buyers to halt imports from November, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lessen dependence on Iranian oil.

Haley, currently in Delhi, spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo early on Wednesday, before meeting PM Modi.

The US push to curb countries' imports of Iranian oil comes after President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers and ordered a reimposition of sanctions on Tehran.

Output boost from OPEC

Under pressure from the US sanctions, Reliance Industries Ltd, the operator of the world's biggest refining complex, has decided to halt imports.

Nayara Energy, an Indian company promoted by Russian oil major Rosneft, is also preparing to halt Iranian oil imports from November after a communication from the government, a second source said. The company has already started cutting its oil imports from this month.

Indian Oil Corp, Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd and Nayara Energy, the top three Indian buyers of Iranian oil, and the oil ministry did not respond to Reuters's request for comments.

Removing Iranian oil from the global market by November as called for by the United States is impossible, an Iranian oil official told the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.

The options to find replacements to Iranian oil have widened after OPEC agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies last week to raise output from July by about 1 million bpd, with Saudi Arabia pledging a "measurable" supply boost but giving no specific numbers.

Saudi Arabia's plans to pump up to 11 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in July would mark a new record, an industry source familiar with Saudi oil production plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The second source said there were plenty of options available in the market to replace Iranian oil. "There are companies and traders that are willing to give you a 60-day credit, crude is available in the market," the source said.

To boost its sales to India, Iran recently offered virtually free shipping and an extended credit period of 60 days.

"We can buy Basra Heavy, Saudi or Kuwait oil to replace Iran. Finding replacement barrels is not a problem, but it has to give the best economic value," third source in New Delhi said.

Tags: indo-iran ties, indo-us ties, oil import
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's fattest child who weighed 237 kg loses 63 kg in months following surgery

Side effects from medicines made Mihir weak on his legs (Photo: AFP)
 

After Nick made it ‘official’, Priyanka also 'confirms' relationship on Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to Mumbai after their Goa holiday.
 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Charles runs up £1mn bill jetting around world, other royals manage cheaper

The Prince of Wales derives most of his money from the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate of mainly farmland and residential property that was set up to provide a private income for the heir to the throne and his family. (Photo: AP)
 

Wireless charging cover, advanced Pencil for iPad in works

Apple is working on a smart cover for the iPad that aims to bring the benefits of wireless charging to its users without sacrificing the iPad’s signature metal build. (Concept image)
 

Lenovo unveils its new range of ultra-slim laptops

The Ideapad 530S (R) pricing starts at Rs 67,990 and the Ideapad 330S (L) at Rs 35,990.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

All parties at Kumaraswamy swearing-in may not contest together in 2019: Deve Gowda

Gowda said the Samajwadi Party and BSP are discussing sharing 40 seats each in general elections in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

20 years on, this 75-yr-old Hyderabad woman awaits Indian citizenship

Habeeb Unissa Begum, 75, was born in India and was married in 1955 in Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari hatched in Pak: J&K police

Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by 3 men, outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave on June 14. (Photo: File)

Cong statements on surgical strikes would 'gladden hearts of terrorists': BJP

'They say BJP is politicising surgical strikes... Please tell me, which election is happening now, or in the near future? There are no elections at the moment,' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI) 

Major Handa misleading us, weapon used to kill officer's wife not yet found: Police

Accused Army Major Nikhil Handa had allegedly run his car over her face and the body in order to make the incident appear as an accident. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham