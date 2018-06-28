IAS officers from SC and ST categories meet chief secy over caste bias

Hyderabad: IAS officers from SC and ST categories, who complained about caste discrimination in the government, met Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi on Wednesday and discussed the issue with him. They told him that they were being sidelined with insignificant postings while junior officers belonging to the upper castes were getting plum posts.

The officers’ meeting with CS on Wednesday created a furore as it was for the first time they came out in open and complained about caste discrimination. They told the CS that their junior officers who are from upper castes are being posted as collectors in the newly-formed districts, but they never got such opportunities even after serving the government for several years.

They said they were also not being considered for appointment as heads of various departments and corporations despite there being several vacancies. They pointed out that even retired IAS officers from upper castes were being given plum posts.

Mr Joshi told the officers that he would look into the matter and promised to bring this to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Sources said the officers have been advised not to go public or approach media on their issues.