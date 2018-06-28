search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Crime rate in state has come down, says Tamil Nadu CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KATHELENE ANTONY
Published Jun 28, 2018, 5:55 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 5:55 am IST
Data from the NCRB showed a dip in crimes including caste and communal violence, rape and harassment in the state.
Edappadi K Palaniswami
 Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai: The crime rate in Tamil Nadu is significantly lower in comparison to the rest of the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the assembly on Wednesday.

DMK working president M.K. Stalin had claimed that crime rate in Tamil Nadu, especially against women, has increased in the years that the AIADMK has been in power even though the state won accolades from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for being a safe state.

 

Tamil Nadu crime records in the last decade — (National Crime Records Bureau data)Tamil Nadu crime records in the last decade — (National Crime Records Bureau data)

The CM said that the latest NCRB data shows that Tamil Nadu's average crime rate, which is 17 percent, is considerably lower in comparison to the national average of 33 per cent. In fact, of the 19 cities in India that have a population of over 20 lakhs, Coimbatore has been ranked the safest for women and among metro cities, he said.

Data from the NCRB showed a dip in crimes including caste and communal violence, rape and harassment in the state. The CM also added that the percentage of solved crimes related to property theft had improved between the years 2011 and 2017. The police have solved 72 per cent of registered crimes and 67 per cent of stolen property had been recovered, he said while comparing the current data to that during the DMK period between 2006 and 2010 when only 68 per cent of registered crimes were resolved.

“The AIADMK government has obtained a solution in the Cauvery water issue and other long-term problems in Tamil Nadu. Since there is no means to criticise the government, some vested interests are trying to project in the media that there is a law and order issue,” Palaniswami said. Crediting the efficient police force in the state for the decrease in crime rates, the CM said that the RS Puram Police Station in Coimbatore has been ranked the Number 1 police station in the country. The Anna Nagar K4 police station in Chennai is in the 5th position.

Arokia Ravindran, ACP, Adyar police station attributes it to better policing. “We have doubled patrolling, especially around educational institutions and residential areas. The all-women’s police stations have increased their efficiency and help in maintaining order,” he said.

 Activists, however, claim that the data does not reflect reality. “Cases of assault, especially in the capital Chennai have been the worst in the last few months,” says Anandhi Shanmugham, a research scholar in the city. Reluctance to register cases and resorting to moral policing could also be a reason for the decline, she believes. She also pointed out that since these data do not include Community Service Register (CSR) cases, where records of non-cognisable offences are recorded and court orders are necessary, a true picture could only emerge if they are also included.

Tags: national crime records bureau, edappadi k palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Truecaller bids goodbye to Windows 10 Mobile

The decision has been taken in lieu of discarded support from Windows Mobile’s developers and Microsoft itself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 9 to be made official on August 9, confirms Samsung

There could be a possibility that Samsung is housing certain tricks up its sleeves for this year’s Galaxy Note device which will primarily involve the S Pen.
 

Vivo beats Apple at its own game, unveils 10x safer 3D facial recognition

Vivo says that their system can detect faces securely from up to a distance of 3 metres.
 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
 

LEAKED: Google Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL 5K 3D renders confirm notched-display

Maybe Google could be implementing a 3D facial recognition system with the help of two camera sensors.
 

Pet rabbits less afraid of people because their brains have shrunk

Results showed that domestication has had a major effect, with the amygdala, the area that senses fear, smaller in domestic rabbits. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Leopard found dead in Hassan

A male leopard was found dead after being caught in a snare at Neekanahalli of Sakleshpur in Hassan on Wednesday.

JSW Steel to up capacity at its Torangallu unit

JSW Steel, has announced plans to increase the annual manufacturing capacity of its unit in Torangallu, 30 kms from here, to 13 million tonnes per annum by March 2020.

Hijab ban: College principal stands firm as fringe groups up the ante

The girls, who participated in the protest, have been issued notices by the college and been given three days to respond. They have also have been told to bring their parents to the college, according to CFI.

38 apartments yet to install STPs: KSPCB

Notices have already been served to these apartments but they sought more time to set up STPs. They need to collect money and only after that plants can be installed.

Childless couples: Male infertility to blame in 50 per cent cases, say experts

City doctors claim that almost in half of the infertility cases the male factor was to blame. There is an increase in male infertility cases and nearly 45-50% cases of infertility is due to male factor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham