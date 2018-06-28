Conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari hatched in Pak: J&K police

Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by 3 men, outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave on June 14. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: After identifying the killers of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday released their identity and said that they have tangible evidence to prove that the killers were from Pakistan.

The name of the accused are "Sajad Gul now based in Pakistan, Azad Ahmed Malik, LeT operative from Anantnag district; Muzafar Ahmad Bhat, LeT; and Naveed Jatt have been identified in the Shujaat Bukhari murder case," IGP Kashmir SP Pani said.

He added that the crime was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan.

Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by 3 men, outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave on June 14. Two of his personal security officers (PSOs) were also killed in the attack.

