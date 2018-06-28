search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong statements on surgical strikes would 'gladden hearts of terrorists': BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 28, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
'Does the Congress believe there was a surgical strike or not?', questions Ravi Shankar Prasad.
'They say BJP is politicising surgical strikes... Please tell me, which election is happening now, or in the near future? There are no elections at the moment,' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI) 
New Delhi: The Centre today attacked the Congress over allegations that the surgical strikes by the Army in September 2016 were being "shamelessly politicised" to win votes.

"To what extent will the Congress stoop for the sake of political partisanship? Does the Congress believe there was a surgical strike or not? Are they saying the video is fake? Do they think the surgical strike was right or not?" questioned Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

 

He said that the Congress party's statements would "gladden the hearts of terrorists and their patrons across the border".

As a video of the surgical strikes emerged on Wednesday, the Congress accused the ruling BJP of trying to score political points using the footage of the Army's action against terror launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Read: 2016 surgical strike video out, shows how Army destroyed terror camps

"They say the BJP is politicising surgical strikes... Please tell me, which election is happening now, or in the near future? There are no elections at the moment," Prasad said. 

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the BJP "shamelessly" used the surgical strikes for their benefit during the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

"Prime Minister Modi's government is exploiting the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' and trying to win votes using Surgical Strikes. The nation wants to ask them, did Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh boast of the success of army operations during their tenure, just like them?" Surjewala said.

"The nation needs to be cautioned, whenever Modi Government starts failing, whenever Amit Shah's BJP start losing, they misuse the valour of the Army for their political benefit," the Congress leader alleged.

Also Read: BJP 'shamelessly politicising' 2016 surgical strikes to garner votes: Cong

The strikes were carried out by the army in response to the terror attack on an army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 18 soldiers were killed.
 

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, bjp, congress, surgical strike




