search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP workers' sacrifice will change Bengal, Amit Shah on Panchayat deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jun 28, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Addressing a rally in West Bengal, BJP chief Amit Shah calls for the ouster of Mamata Banerjee government.
BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in memory of 3 slain party workers at Balarampur in Purulia on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in memory of 3 slain party workers at Balarampur in Purulia on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Kolkata: Calling for the ouster of the Mamata Banerjee government from West Bengal, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday predicted that the Trinamool Congress' rule was nearing its end. Shouting the BJP slogan "Ebar Bangla" for 2019, he declared the BJP would sweep the Lok Sabha Elections next year in more than 22 seats out of 42.

"The noise from here should reach the ears of the Mamata Banerjee government in Kolkata. I just prayed to Maa Tara at Tarapith to bless power to BJP workers to uproot the Mamata Banerjee government from power here. If this government thinks that it would continue to stay in power by resorting to violence then I challenge that our workers' sacrifice will bring a revolution here ensuring that your rule will not continue anymore," Shah said while addressing a BJP rally in memory of three slain party workers at Balarampur in Purulia Thursday afternoon.

 

Referring to BJP's victory run in 19 states he elaborated, "If Bengal has to be taken to the path of development, a change has to be brought by eliminating the chit-fund business, cattle-smuggling, bomb-making. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls the BJP came second with two seats. But in 2019 the BJP will bag the first position by winning more than 22 seats. Apart from 22, there is Purulia which I kept out of counting. So if it is included also, our tally will be 23."

Shah also took a jibe at Banerjee's recent bonhomie with other political parties at the national level to form an alliance against the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"It is a good sign that Mamataji has been in talks with other political parties to build a grand alliance against us. We have no objection to it. We also want an election to be held freely and fairly. But first of all, she should realise that she is losing ground," he said while noting that the BJP had once helped the Trinamool.

The BJP president lashed out at the Trinamool and accused it of unleashing terror on its party workers during the Panchayat elections recently.

"Panchayat elections mean polling in the villages. Mamata Banerjee had no reason to be panicked about any threat to her chair. Our candidates only wanted to contest the polls in small panchayats. But they were not even allowed to file their nominations. People were not also allowed to cast their ballots. When the election results came out, the BJP still won at many places. But three young workers of ours were hacked to death brutally by the miscreants backed by the Trinamool," he complained.

Shah argued that the Trinamool Congress came to power with a claim that the erstwhile Left Front government had left the state in a debt trap over Rs 2 lakh crores. "Today the figure has shot up to Rs 3.50 lakh crores in past seven years' rule by them," Shah said.

Tags: bjp, tmc, amit shah, 2019 lok sabha polls, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World's fattest child who weighed 237 kg loses 63 kg in months following surgery

Side effects from medicines made Mihir weak on his legs (Photo: AFP)
 

After Nick made it ‘official’, Priyanka also 'confirms' relationship on Instagram?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to Mumbai after their Goa holiday.
 

Meghan Markle is banned from eating garlic

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to guests at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Charles runs up £1mn bill jetting around world, other royals manage cheaper

The Prince of Wales derives most of his money from the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate of mainly farmland and residential property that was set up to provide a private income for the heir to the throne and his family. (Photo: AP)
 

Wireless charging cover, advanced Pencil for iPad in works

Apple is working on a smart cover for the iPad that aims to bring the benefits of wireless charging to its users without sacrificing the iPad’s signature metal build. (Concept image)
 

Lenovo unveils its new range of ultra-slim laptops

The Ideapad 530S (R) pricing starts at Rs 67,990 and the Ideapad 330S (L) at Rs 35,990.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In response to US push, India preparing for cut in oil imports from Iran: report

The oil ministry held a meeting with refiners on Thursday, urging them to scout for alternatives to Iranian oil, the sources said. (Representational Image/AFP)

All parties at Kumaraswamy swearing-in may not contest together in 2019: Deve Gowda

Gowda said the Samajwadi Party and BSP are discussing sharing 40 seats each in general elections in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

20 years on, this 75-yr-old Hyderabad woman awaits Indian citizenship

Habeeb Unissa Begum, 75, was born in India and was married in 1955 in Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari hatched in Pak: J&K police

Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by 3 men, outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave on June 14. (Photo: File)

Cong statements on surgical strikes would 'gladden hearts of terrorists': BJP

'They say BJP is politicising surgical strikes... Please tell me, which election is happening now, or in the near future? There are no elections at the moment,' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham