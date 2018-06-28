search on deccanchronicle.com
Army chief Bipin Rawat slams UN report on Kashmir, says it’s motivated

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said the human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board.
A paramilitary soldier stands guard as the first batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Responding to the findings in the recent UN report that pointed out to violation of human rights by the security forces in conflict-torn Kashmir, Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said there was no need to be overly concerned as the rights record of the Indian Army is well-known.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event, Gen. Rawat said: “I don’t think we should get too concer-ned with these reports. Some of these reports are motivated... I don’t think we need to speak about the human rights record of the Indian Army. It is well-known to the people of Kashmir and the international community.”

 

This is the UN’s first ever report on Kashmir. India has already lodged a protest with the UN, saying that the government is “deeply concerned that individual prejudices are being allowed to undermine the credibility of a UN institution”. The external affairs ministry had also said, “India rejects the report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question the intent in bringing out such a report.”

On its part, the June 14 report, titled ‘Report on the Situation of Human Rights in Kashmir’, the office of the United Natio-ns High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) admits: “Without access to Kashmir on either side of the Line of Control, OHCHR has undertaken remote monitoring of the human rights situation”.

