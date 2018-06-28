search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu seeks judge for TTD probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATRI VASUDEVAN
Published Jun 28, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 1:32 am IST
The Chief Minister urged the Chief Justice to place the report in the public domain.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, to appoint a sitting High Court judge to look into matters of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), like examining allegations, verifying records, and inspecting jewellery and assets, etc.

The Chief Minister urged the Chief Justice to place the report in the public domain.

 

In a letter addressed to Justice Ramesh Ranganathan on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stated that certain vested interests have triggered unrest and baseless apprehensions in the minds of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara, alleging mismanagement and theft of jewellery and other assets of the Srivari Temple.

“While these instances of maligning the temple management or the Government regarding the conduct of affairs of the Tirumala Tirupati Devas-thanams in the past necessitated the appointment of Justice Jagannadha Rao Commission in 2009 and Justice Wadhwa Commit-tee in the year 2011 for verification of Swamivari Jewellery, need has arisen once again to dispel the fears and apprehensions of millions of devotees across the globe through comprehensive verification by a sitting judge of this Hon’ble High Court,” Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wrote in his letter. “I also request you to place a report in public domain so as to bring a quietus to the issue at question as was done on earlier occasions,” Mr Naidu wrote.

Tags: chief minister n chandrababu naidu, tirumala tirupati devasthanams, jewellery
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Truecaller bids goodbye to Windows 10 Mobile

The decision has been taken in lieu of discarded support from Windows Mobile’s developers and Microsoft itself. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Galaxy Note 9 to be made official on August 9, confirms Samsung

There could be a possibility that Samsung is housing certain tricks up its sleeves for this year’s Galaxy Note device which will primarily involve the S Pen.
 

Vivo beats Apple at its own game, unveils 10x safer 3D facial recognition

Vivo says that their system can detect faces securely from up to a distance of 3 metres.
 

Not every person will be okay with it: Kiara opens up on orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Kiara Advani in a stills from ‘Lust Stories.’
 

LEAKED: Google Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL 5K 3D renders confirm notched-display

Maybe Google could be implementing a 3D facial recognition system with the help of two camera sensors.
 

Pet rabbits less afraid of people because their brains have shrunk

Results showed that domestication has had a major effect, with the amygdala, the area that senses fear, smaller in domestic rabbits. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad to have largest cable bridge

About 13 foundations have been opened and construction of 12 pillars has been completed. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Make Internet safety a dinner table talk

Kids exploring Google Campus in Hyderabad at conclusion of Google's summer camp.

Hyderabad: Day care centres need more caution

Clinical evaluation has shown that younger children often end up in trauma care due to a small slip that could be avoided. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Parents, beware of children’s surroundings

Injuries in grave cases take weeks to recover and often children are left with scars and marks of the incidents.

University Grants Commission will get new regulator

University Grants Commission.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham