Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu seeks judge for TTD probe

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, to appoint a sitting High Court judge to look into matters of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), like examining allegations, verifying records, and inspecting jewellery and assets, etc.

The Chief Minister urged the Chief Justice to place the report in the public domain.

In a letter addressed to Justice Ramesh Ranganathan on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stated that certain vested interests have triggered unrest and baseless apprehensions in the minds of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara, alleging mismanagement and theft of jewellery and other assets of the Srivari Temple.

“While these instances of maligning the temple management or the Government regarding the conduct of affairs of the Tirumala Tirupati Devas-thanams in the past necessitated the appointment of Justice Jagannadha Rao Commission in 2009 and Justice Wadhwa Commit-tee in the year 2011 for verification of Swamivari Jewellery, need has arisen once again to dispel the fears and apprehensions of millions of devotees across the globe through comprehensive verification by a sitting judge of this Hon’ble High Court,” Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wrote in his letter. “I also request you to place a report in public domain so as to bring a quietus to the issue at question as was done on earlier occasions,” Mr Naidu wrote.