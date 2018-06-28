search on deccanchronicle.com
2016 surgical strike video out, shows how Army destroyed terror camps

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2018, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
The 8-minute-long video shows Special Forces of the Indian Army crossing over LoC and destroying targets on the Pakistani side.
The videos are reportedly shot from cameras mounted on UAVs and Thermal Imaging cameras used by the Army to monitor the operation. (Representational Image)
 The videos are reportedly shot from cameras mounted on UAVs and Thermal Imaging cameras used by the Army to monitor the operation. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Videos of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army against terror launch pads in September 2016 were broadcast on several news channels on Wednesday evening.

The videos, which are reportedly shot from cameras mounted on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Thermal Imaging (TI) cameras used by the Army to monitor the operation, shows bunkers and other military installations being blown up, along with terrorists being killed.

 

“The videos are real. I can confirm that,” Lt General D S Hooda (retd), former northern Army commander who was directly in-charge of the surgical strikes told The Indian Express.

“When the surgical strikes happened, my view was that the videos should have been released as proof. It is good that they have come out now,” he added.

The Indian Army conducted the strikes on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, in reaction to the terrorist attack at a military base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri.

The then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, then Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and Hooda planned out these covert strikes after consulting other security agencies.

The eight-minute-long video shows Special Forces of the Indian Army crossing over the LoC and destroying the targets on the Pakistani side.

The then DGMO Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, disclosed the news of surgical strikes to the public in the afternoon of September 29, 2016.

Tags: indian army, 2016 surgical strike
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




