Nation, Current Affairs

11-yr-old from PoK crosses into India by mistake, sent back with sweets, new clothes

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Mohammad Abdullah was apprehended by Army on June 24 in Degwar area of Poonch and was handed over to J&K Police on the same day.
An 11-year-old boy from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir handed over to the Pakistani authorities, four days after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in J&K's Poonch district. (Representational Image | PTI)
 An 11-year-old boy from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir handed over to the Pakistani authorities, four days after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in J&K's Poonch district. (Representational Image | PTI)

Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir):  An 11-year-old boy from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was on Wednesday handed over to the Pakistani authorities, four days after he inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Mohammad Abdullah was apprehended by the Army on June 24 in Degwar area of Poonch district and was handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the same day. The police carried out the necessary formalities for his return.

 

A defence spokesperson said that Abdullah was released on humanitarian grounds, owing to his young age and to boost the confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan.

"The Indian Army stands by its ethos of being a humane force and maintains sensitivity while dealing with innocent civilians," the spokesperson added.

The boy has been presented with a set of new clothes and a box of sweets.

Tags: mohammad abdullah, boy sent to pok, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir




