Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2022 Political heat peaks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Political heat peaks at scorching summer in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published May 28, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated May 28, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Analysts say the YSRC is having the upper hand in the present political campaigns
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)

Vijayawada: Political heat peaked in the scorching summer in AP with the high-pitched programmes of the ruling YSRC and main opposition Telugu Desam attracting the masses.

TD chief Chandrababu Naidu gave the “Reject Jagan, Save AP” call from the Mahanadu meeting of his party to the people, saying the people should get rid of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in order to safeguard the interests of the state.

 

Countering it, Vijayasai Reddy and other YSRC leaders gave a “Kick Babu, Save AP” slogan stating that Naidu, a non-resident of AP living in Hyderabad should be permanently kicked out to protect this state from dirty and anti-public politics.

The TD Mahanadu was held in online mode due to the Corona crisis for the past two years. Hence Naidu planned the Mahanadu in a grander manner this time to rejuvenate the party cadres and highlight the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s “failures”, virtually sounding the bugle for the 2024 Assembly and Parliament elections.

 

The ruling YSRC has started the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme while Naidu embarked on the Badude Badudu protests and public meetings.

The YSRC giving priority to BCs drew a new political strategy in the name of the Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra for four days to highlight the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s welfare and development programmes for the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Analysts say BCs form 50 per cent of the population in AP and they were generally supporters of the TD as the party founder NTR had given top priority to BCs in TD and later this was continued by Naidu.

 

For the past 10 years, Jagan Mohan Reddy reached out to the BCs and got their support during his Padayatra. This had helped him win the 2019 Assembly polls with a landslide majority. Now, Naidu is trying to get back the support of the BCs and aims to give top priority to BCs in the ticket distribution process for the next Assembly polls.

Analysts say Jagan Mohan Reddy gave top priority to BCs in the Cabinet, government and nominated posts. Further, many BCs won elections from general seats on YSRC tickets due to the people’s preference for Jagan. The YSRC started the Bus Yatra with 17 ministers, explaining to the people the good work the present government did for the BCs. The Yatra is also highlighting the fact that several BC leaders got various posts in the Jagan-led dispensation.

 

Analysts say the YSRC is having the upper hand in the present political campaigns. It is conducting four days of Bus Yatra from May 26 against the two-day Mahanadu on May 27 and 28.

It is also noted that the Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) scheme to all on a saturation basis, providing the benefits of welfare schemes to even the supporters of the opposition parties, is also going to yield good results for the ruling party.

Minister for education Botsa Satyanarayana said that Bus Yatra was aimed at making the people aware of the Jagan government welfare schemes and development activities and the YSRC’s commitment to the causes of the SC, ST, BC and minority segments of the society. The Bus Yatra was hoped to get a good response and a public meeting would be held at Narasaraopet on Saturday.

 

...
Tags: ysrc-td conflict
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Konaseema district superintendent of police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy indicated that internet services may not be restored for another two days. (Representational Image/ DC)

Internet ban after Konaseema arson to continue

Nikhat Zareen after winning the gold medal in the 52-kg category in boxing. (Twitter)

Govt reward eludes Nikhat Zareen after big win in World Boxing

Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, entire Maldives, adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and additional parts of Comorin area. Lower tropospheric westerly winds prevailed over AP and Yanam. — Representational image/DC

Monsoon is finally advancing towards Kerala

A team of officials from the union ministry visited the hospital on March 30 and inspected the labour ward. They selected it for the prestigious award, under which the hospital gets an assistance of Rs 2 lakh per annum for three years for improving amenities. — DC Image

Kandukur area hospital bags ‘LaQshya’ award



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reforms back on track after 2014, India now means business for world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Excise cuts make fuel cheaper

People get their vehicles filled with fuel after the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, in Patna, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Quad leaders renew pledge for free, open Indo-Pacific

Quad leaders -- the Prime Ministers of India, Japan and Australia and the US President -- met in Tokyo on Tuesday. (PTI)

GST Council advice not final: SC

Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decisions of the GST Council are only recommendatory in nature and not binding on the Centre and the states. (Photo:PTI)

Japan a natural partner: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group photo with top executives and CEOs from over 30 Japanese companies, in Tokyo. PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->