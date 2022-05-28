Monsoon is finally advancing towards Kerala

As per latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened at lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened. (PTI file image)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Southwest monsoon is advancing towards Kerala, an IMD report from Amaravati said on Friday.

The report pointed out that as per latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened at lower levels over the south Arabian Sea and deepened.

The satellite imagery shows an increase in cloudiness over Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. Hence, conditions are becoming favourable for onset of monsoon over Kerala within the next two to three days, the report said.

Meanwhile, monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, entire Maldives, adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and additional parts of Comorin area. Lower tropospheric westerly winds prevailed over AP and Yanam. As a result, thunderstorms are likely for three days from Saturday onwards in both these areas, the Met report added.