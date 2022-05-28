Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2022 Internet ban after K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Internet ban after Konaseema arson to continue

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 28, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated May 28, 2022, 6:47 am IST
Heavy police deployment is continuing, as police apprehend that there may be vehement protests from other sections if vigil is slackened
Konaseema district superintendent of police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy indicated that internet services may not be restored for another two days. (Representational Image/ DC)
Kakinada: Police teams investigating Konaseema arson are trying to determine whether anti-social elements used chemical bombs or petrol bombs for setting ablaze transport minister Pinepe Viswaroop’s camp office and the residence of Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satish Kumar.

Further, inquiries are on to identify the main persons behind the arson. For the purpose, those taken into custody during the past three days are being cross questioned.

 

Though the situation in Konaseema is peaceful, authorities have not yet restored internet services in the district. Heavy police deployment is continuing, as police apprehend that there may be vehement protests from other sections if vigil is slackened.

Konaseema district superintendent of police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy indicated that internet services may not be restored for another two days.

The disclosure has added to the discomfiture of software engineers and professionals who are performing their duties in “work from home” mode. Many are going to Yanam, Kakinada and other nearby places to work. They have requested police to restore net connectivity as early as possible, so that they can do their jobs smoothly.

 

Jana Sena leaders organised a peace march in Amalapuram, Ravulapalem and Razole areas. Party’s political affairs committee member Pantham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji) accused police of taking JS workers into custody on whim and without registering any complaint.

...
Tags: konaseema violence
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


