India slams OIC for remarks on sentencing Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

New Delhi: India on Friday slammed OIC-IPHRC for its criticism of judgement in the terror funding case involving Yasin Malik and said the organisation has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities.

India urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) not to justify terrorism in any manner, saying the world seeks zero-tolerance against the menace.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Malik's terrorist activities have been documented and presented in court.

Responding to media queries on the comments made by OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of NIA Court regarding Yasin Malik, Bagchi said India finds the comments unacceptable.

"India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik. Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner," Bagchi said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case.

The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice. NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him.