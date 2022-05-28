Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2022 Govt reward eludes N ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt reward eludes Nikhat Zareen after big win in World Boxing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Updated May 28, 2022, 1:29 am IST
This was surprising as the state government was proactive in rewarding sportspersons when they made major achievements
Nikhat Zareen after winning the gold medal in the 52-kg category in boxing. (Twitter)
 Nikhat Zareen after winning the gold medal in the 52-kg category in boxing. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: City girl Nikhat Zareen scripted history by winning gold at the World Boxing Championships last week. But, after her gold, only the fifth for an Indian at that level, the usual cash and other rewards from the state government were conspicuous by their absence. She returned to the city on Friday.

This was surprising as the state government was proactive in rewarding sportspersons when they made major achievements. Nikhat’s win was among the top accomplishments for Indian sport in recent years.

 

Nikhat’s father Jameel said that she had been playing in the senior division since 2015, but did not get any financial assistance from the government or others. However, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had released Rs 50 lakh in 2014 for Nikhat’s training.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Jameel said the family had shifted from Nizamabad to Hyderabad 10 years ago and was living in a rented house.
Nikhat is as an officer with Bank of India and her salary helped the family to survive in Hyderabad, he said.

Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha had recommended Group 1 officer post for Nikhat some time ago but the file is pending with the Chief Minister’s Office. “The Telangana government assured us of possible help,” he said.

 

“We are hopeful that whatever incentives are given to the World champions would come to Nikhat too,” he said.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was at hand at the Shamshabad airport to receive Nikhan when she returned after her gold medal bout on Friday.

Notably, after badminton player P.V. Sindhu’s Olympic medal wins in 2016 and 2021, both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments had announced numerous rewards for her. After she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the AP government announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for Sindhu. When she won silver in the 2016 Olympics, the Telangana government rewarded her with Rs 5 crore and the AP government announced a Rs 3 crore cash award as also a state government job.

 

Other athletes or coaches from the state like Sania Mirza and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand have been given numerous cash rewards.

However, Nikhat is in line to receive at least one reward — from former captain of AP’s Ranji team V. Chamundeswaranath. He has over the years rewarded sportspersons with posh cars and offered cash rewards after their major victories.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Chamundi, as he is known, said, “People do not know that I was the one who gave Nikhat Rs 10 lakh to go to Kyrgyzstan for coaching. I also gave her a battery scooter on which she could go for practice about a year ago.”

 

He said Nikhat was expected at his residence for a dinner on May 30. When he meets her, he would give her a reward. “What the reward is, I will tell her when I meet her. Let it be a surprise,” Chamundi said.

...
Tags: nikhat zareen
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Konaseema district superintendent of police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy indicated that internet services may not be restored for another two days. (Representational Image/ DC)

Internet ban after Konaseema arson to continue

Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, entire Maldives, adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and additional parts of Comorin area. Lower tropospheric westerly winds prevailed over AP and Yanam. — Representational image/DC

Monsoon is finally advancing towards Kerala

A team of officials from the union ministry visited the hospital on March 30 and inspected the labour ward. They selected it for the prestigious award, under which the hospital gets an assistance of Rs 2 lakh per annum for three years for improving amenities. — DC Image

Kandukur area hospital bags ‘LaQshya’ award

The Chief Minister should know that people in the state were watching him and his family closely, and he should realise that it was the people who would ultimately take the decisions. — DC Image

Kishan Reddy to KCR: Introspect before giving speeches



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Political heat peaks at scorching summer in AP

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: DC/Twitter)

Reforms back on track after 2014, India now means business for world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Excise cuts make fuel cheaper

People get their vehicles filled with fuel after the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, in Patna, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Quad leaders renew pledge for free, open Indo-Pacific

Quad leaders -- the Prime Ministers of India, Japan and Australia and the US President -- met in Tokyo on Tuesday. (PTI)

GST Council advice not final: SC

Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the decisions of the GST Council are only recommendatory in nature and not binding on the Centre and the states. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->