Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 'TS received po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'TS received positive response from AstraZeneca and Sputnik V for vaccine tender'

ANI
Published May 28, 2021, 10:02 am IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 10:02 am IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana have come down with a reduction in the number of positive cases and a rise in the recovery rate
Both companies have given a positive response and negotiations are being held, said Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. (AFP)
 Both companies have given a positive response and negotiations are being held, said Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. (AFP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has been trying to call for global tenders to meet the demand for vaccines and has contacted two vaccine manufacturing companies for the same including AstraZeneca and Sputnik V. Both companies have given a positive response and negotiations are being held, informed Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday.

He stated that owing to the proper implementation of lockdown in Telangana, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state have come down with a reduction in the number of positive cases and a rise in the recovery rate with each passing day.
Lockdown was enforced by the state government to contain the spread of infections from May 12 and shall remain in force till May 30.

 

Rao said that the fever surveillance and door-to-door surveillance which are helping in identifying the people with symptoms have yielded the state a good result in terms of controlling the pandemic situation.

He mentioned that several private hospitals in the state have been given show cause notices after complaints against them over excessive billing were received. Till now 88 complaints have been received against 64 private hospitals, he added.

Meanwhile, according to the state health bulletin, Telangana on Thursday reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases to 5,67,517. The state recorded 18 deaths today taking the total tally of casualities to 3,207. As many as 3,961 people recovered on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 5,26,043. The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.56 per cent and recovery rate at 92.69 per cent.

 

...
Tags: astrazeneca vaccine, sputnik v vaccine, lockdown in telangana, global tenders to meet the demand for vaccines, dr g srinivasa rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi govt to give Rs 5 lakhs for death due to lack of oxygen

A patient who is receiving treatment at a free COVID-19 care center displays a placard asking for help from volunteers in New Delhi, May 27, 2021. The center is run by a Sikh voluntary organization. (AP /Amit Sharma)

India reports lowest COVID-19 cases in 44 days

East Godavari Collector D Muralidhar Reddy at the covid care centre. (Photo: ANI)

East Godavari Collector inaugurates Covid care centre voluntarily built by villagers

A file photo shows an effigy on coronavirus in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lockdown paying-off, Covid cases on the decline: Telangana DGP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IMD forecasts severe heat wave in Andhra Pradesh for four days

There will be moderate heat wave conditions in 36 mandals of West Godavari district and 15 of Krishna district. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths, recovery rate is 90 per cent

A health worker screening travelers to test for COVID-19 at train station in Mumbai, May 24,2020.

Lockdown paying-off, Covid cases on the decline: Telangana DGP

A file photo shows an effigy on coronavirus in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

New social media guidelines faulty: Experts

The government, while issuing the guidelines, raised several issues regarding misuse of social media. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana private hospitals seek more amphotericin B vials for black fungus treatment

Doctors treat a Black Fungus infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of government ENT hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham