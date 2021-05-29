Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 Telangana minister K ...
Telangana minister KTR asks Centre why it exported vaccines to other nations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 7:14 am IST
He also alleged that Cente was doing an injustice to states by imposing restrictions on allotment of vaccine stocks
The minister at the inauguration of the 100-bed area hospital at Thippapur village near the temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district. (Photo: Twitter/@KTRTRS)
 The minister at the inauguration of the 100-bed area hospital at Thippapur village near the temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Hyderabad: State minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Friday that the central government was doing injustice to the people here by allowing vaccine export to other countries.

While inaugurating a 100-bed area hospital at Thippapur village near the temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district, the minister alleged that the central government was also doing an injustice to states by imposing restrictions on allotment of vaccine stocks.

 

"Everyone knows that Hyderabad is the vaccine capital of the world and has the capacity to manufacture vaccines required for the entire world," he said and added that the Central government however centralized the vaccine supply. “It took 85 per cent of the production under its control and gave only 15 per cent of what was produced here to the state and private hospitals.”

"There is no foresight on the part of the Central government led by Narendra Modi. Without thinking about the future needs of the people of this country, it exported vaccines to other countries and supplied limited doses to states. Companies producing the vaccines are fixing different prices for the Centre and the states," he said.

 

However, he said steps will be taken for increasing the process of vaccination in the district. Global tenders were invited. The target is to vaccinate all people in the state by end of this year.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, around 1.22 lakh people were administered the vaccination, including healthcare, municipal and village panchayat workers. Around 65,000 persons who crossed 45 years of age got first dose of vaccination and the second dose was given to around 6,000 persons in the district.

The 100-bed area hospital the minister inaugurated is equipped with a waiting room and reception hall, an OP Block, an operation theatre, ICU, Pharmacy and emergency wards, a mortuary and ambulance facility. It was built at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore.

 

The temple had donated four acres of its land in Thippapur village to the state for the construction of the hospital in the name of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy.

