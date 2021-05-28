Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 Telangana Intermedia ...
Telangana Intermediate Board postpones practical exams for second year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published May 28, 2021, 12:33 am IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 12:33 am IST
The exams were earlier scheduled from May 29 to June 7, and have now been postponed until further orders
A decision will also likely be taken by the first week of June on the conduct of theory exams that were earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 spread. (Representational Photo: DC)
 A decision will also likely be taken by the first week of June on the conduct of theory exams that were earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 spread. (Representational Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday announced the postponement of practical examinations for the second year general courses and first and second year vocational courses, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exams were earlier scheduled from May 29 to June 7, and have now been postponed until further orders. The circular released on Thursday added that a review meeting will take place in the first week of June, and the pratical examination dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the exams.

 

A decision will also likely be taken by the first week of June on the conduct of theory exams that were earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 spread. As per sources, the exams will likely take place between mid-July and September.

The CBSE had proposed the timeline in a meeting with the Union education minister earlier this week. The Telangana state government is likely to go by the CBSE's decision, an official in the education department had told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, the results for the SSC examinations were released earlier this month, and the Intermediate Board has opened admissions to the first year for the new academic year 2021-22.

 

...
Tags: telangana intermediate board, practical exams for inter second year postponed in telangana, inter exams postponed in telangana, telangana inter exams
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


