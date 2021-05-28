Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 NGT imposes over Rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NGT imposes over Rs 1.17 cr penalty on 21 stone crushers in AP for causing pollution

PTI
Published May 28, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
The bench also asked the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board to make periodical inspection of these crusher units
The tribunal's judgement came on a plea filed by farmer K Hiroji Rao regarding the operation of the stone crusher units and the pollution caused in adjoining village. (Representational image: Image credit: pcb.ap.gov.in)
 The tribunal's judgement came on a plea filed by farmer K Hiroji Rao regarding the operation of the stone crusher units and the pollution caused in adjoining village. (Representational image: Image credit: pcb.ap.gov.in)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has slapped over Rs 1.17 crore penalty on 21 stone crushing and quarrying units for causing pollution and damage to the environment.

A bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta directed the violators to pay the compensation of Rs 1,17,40,800 within three months.

 

It warned that if the amount is not paid, then the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) is directed to take appropriate steps to realise the amount with the aid of concerned District Collector by initiating necessary proceedings in accordance with law.

The bench also asked the APPCB to make periodical inspection of these crusher units and if any violation is found or there is non-compliance of recommendations, "then the Board is directed to take appropriate action against the erring units, apart from issuing closure direction, assess environmental compensation and recover the amount from them on the basis of the guidelines provided by the Central Pollution Control Board in this regard.

 

The APPCB is further directed to submit a status of recovery of compensation directed to be paid by each unit periodically once in four months and if such reports are filed, the office is directed to place them before this Bench, it said.

The tribunal's judgement came on a plea filed by farmer K Hiroji Rao regarding the operation of the stone crusher units and the pollution caused in adjoining village of Nemakal, Untekal in Bommanahal Mandal, Ananthpur District of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the plea, filed through advocate Sravan Kumar, these units are situated adjacent to each other and nearby villages as well as agricultural lands and old Anjaneya Swami Temple.

 

The NGT said these 21 crusher units enumerated in the report by a committee formed by it have caused damage and committed violation and they are liable to pay compensation for the violation committed and also the damage caused to the environment on account of their operations.

The green panel also said the compensation in respect of persons affected cannot be considered in this application, as they were not before this Tribunal and there is no data available regarding the nature of damage caused to each individual. 

...
Tags: stone crusher, national green tribunal (ngt), andhra pradesh pollution control board, complaint against stone crushing units in andhra pradesh, fine imposed on stone crushing units
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Labourers take rest in a closed market at Khari Baowli, during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unlock process to start gradually from Monday: Kejriwal

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''Covid toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Plea filed against Twitter India for non-compliance with new IT rules

Mass cremation of people who died of Covid-19 coronavirus at a cremation ground at Ghazipur, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for more crematoriums in national capital

The CBSE had earlier said it has not taken any decision yet on Class 12 board examination. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

SC to hear on May 31 plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 exams amid pandemic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Plea filed against Twitter India for non-compliance with new IT rules

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visited the Twitter India's Lado Sarai office in connection with the probe into the alleged ''Covid toolkit'' matter, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for more crematoriums in national capital

Mass cremation of people who died of Covid-19 coronavirus at a cremation ground at Ghazipur, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

SC to hear on May 31 plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 exams amid pandemic

The CBSE had earlier said it has not taken any decision yet on Class 12 board examination. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

IMD forecasts severe heat wave in Andhra Pradesh for four days

There will be moderate heat wave conditions in 36 mandals of West Godavari district and 15 of Krishna district. (Photo: PTI)

India reports lowest COVID-19 cases in 44 days

A patient who is receiving treatment at a free COVID-19 care center displays a placard asking for help from volunteers in New Delhi, May 27, 2021. The center is run by a Sikh voluntary organization. (AP /Amit Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham