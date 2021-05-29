Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 Lockdown violators m ...
Lockdown violators may be sent to isolation centres, warns North Zone IGP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 29, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 29, 2021, 7:16 am IST
Reddy pointed out that the state government has imposed lockdown in people’s own interest
City streets wear a deserted look during COVID-induced lockdown in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 City streets wear a deserted look during COVID-induced lockdown in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: North Zone Inspector General of Police Y. Nagi Reddy on Friday warned violators of lockdown that they could be lodged in isolation centres to prevent them from repeatedly violating the shutdown.

Inspecting lockdown arrangements in Karimnagar and Peddapalli, the IG pointed out that the state government has imposed lockdown in people’s own interest. All sections of the society must realise this and whatever the work on a day, they must complete it during relaxation hours between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

 

Checking out the arrangement in Karimnagar along with police commissioner V. B. Kamalasan Reddy, he asked people to cooperate with police in successful implementation of lockdown and check spread of Coronavirus in the state. He appreciated police personnel for successfully implementing the lockdown in Karimnagar commissionerate limits.

34,075 cases booked, 4,157 vehicles seized

Carrying out inspections in Peddapalli, Nagi Reddy said people should play a proactive role in implementing the lockdown by strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. He pointed out that essentially, victims are those who are not following the prescribed safety measures. He pointed out that so far, as many as 34,075 cases have been lodged against violators and 4,157 vehicles seized within the Ramagundam police commissionerate limits.

 

Police commissioner V. Satyanarayana, DCP P. Ravinder, AR additional DCP Sanjeev, ACP Sarangapani, circle inspectors Pradeep Kumar and Indrasena Reddy, traffic CI Anil, and reserve inspector Madhukar were among those who accompanied the North Zone IGP.

