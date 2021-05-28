Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 Lockdown paying-off, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown paying-off, Covid cases on the decline: Telangana DGP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 28, 2021, 9:50 am IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 10:04 am IST
Cyberabad police booked 1,200 cases against violators on Thursday
A file photo shows an effigy on coronavirus in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI/File)
Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy interacted with Cyberabad police staff and assessed the lockdown situation at the ground-level with Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, who accompanied him to Kandlakoya, Suchitra and Kompally.

Cyberabad police booked 1,200 cases against violators on Thursday, including 51 four-wheelers, six three-wheelers and 51 two-wheelers.

 

“The inter-state borders are closed except for the permitted vehicular traffic. We have been successful in curtaining vehicular traffic during the lockdown. People must be partners in police efforts for the common good,” the DGP said, adding that the police were working hard to ensure strict implementation of lockdown rules.

Talking to the media he said barring a few stray incidents of violations, the sixteen days of lockdown had passed off peacefully. People are voluntarily observing lockdown with their self-imposed restrictions. No amount of policing will work without the cooperation of the people, he said.

 

At least 5,000 personnel are deployed to ensure that lockdown is implemented strictly, Sajjanar said. “Covid-19 cases are on the decline and we must continue to carry forward the tempo in our own interes. Now that vaccines are also available and are being given, people must volunteer to take them. They shouldn’t believe rumours about them as vaccines are the only weapons we have in the fight against the dreaded virus,” he said.

Tags: hyderabad lockdown, telangana covid lockdown, hyderabad covid update
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


