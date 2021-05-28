Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 High Court asks Andh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

High Court asks Andhra Pradesh to decide on Ayurvedic drug for COVID swiftly

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2021, 1:31 am IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 7:00 am IST
The government counsel submitted that the Ayush department collected samples of concoction and sent them to labs for analysis
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to take a decision expeditiously on the distribution of the concoction made by self-proclaimed Ayurvedic practitioner B. Anandaiah to treat Coronavirus-infected patients.

A division bench comprising Justices D. Ramesh and K. Suresh Reddy heard the petitions filed by P. Mallikarjuna Rao and M. Uma Maheswara Naidu on Thursday. The bench observed that it would be unfair to delay a decision on the distribution of the concoction of Krishnapatnam fame, when it was informed by special government pleader C. Sumon that a report on the concoction was awaited from the Ayush department on May 29. It then directed both the state government and the centre to submit details on the medicinal preparation and posted the next hearing to May 31.

 

The government counsel submitted that the Ayush department collected samples of concoction prepared by Anandaiah and sent them to labs for analysis. Their report was expected to be received on May 29. He informed the court that Anandaiah did not register with the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences and the government had no objection to its distribution if it was found to be good for human consumption to treat Covid patients.

The court observed that it would be better to take a decision on the distribution of the preparation in the wake of a large number of people willing to take it to get cure from Covid.

 

Additional Solicitor General representing the centre submitted that if they were approached by Anandaiah to use it for public purpose, they would conduct tests and take a decision on allowing its use as per the norms of Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

However, the court directed the centre to submit in writing whether such medicinal preparation could be used for public consumption or not, without going much into technical details.

Meanwhile, Anandaiah’s counsel N. Ashwani Kumar submitted to the court that he was being subjected to pressure to disclose ingredients and the formula used in the preparation of concoction by the officials, and sought a direction from the court to stop it.

 

In a related development, Anandaiah filed a petition in the High Court, stating that he was being subjected to pressure by the officials to disclose ingredients and formula being used for preparation of concoction and sought direction from the court to stop it. He submitted to the court that district officials and Ayush Commissioner were mounting pressure on him for disclosure and subjecting him to trouble.

Tags: self-proclaimed ayurvedic practitioner b. anandaiah, treat coronavirus-infected patients concoction of krishnapatnam fame, report on concoction of krishnapatnam fame, anandaiah, ayush department, covid patients
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


