Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 Health official says ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Health official says no COVID-19 surge in rural Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2021, 2:09 am IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 7:11 am IST
An expert panel will be appointed with senior government officials to draft a report on how to face the likely third wave of the pandemic
Out of the 1,42,707 Covid cases registered from May 16 to 22, some 56,058 were from urban and 86,649 from rural areas. (Representational image: DC)
 Out of the 1,42,707 Covid cases registered from May 16 to 22, some 56,058 were from urban and 86,649 from rural areas. (Representational image: DC)

Vijayawada: Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal has denied reports of a surge in Coronavirus infections in rural Andhra Pradesh.

He told the media here on Thursday that all such reports were incorrect. Out of the 1,42,707 Covid cases registered from May 16 to 22, some 56,058 were from urban and 86,649 from rural areas. As per the 2011 Census, the 1.46 crore population lived in urban areas and 3.49 crore in rural areas.

 

The urban percentage of population was 29.46 while that of rural 70.54, he said and added that 383 persons were infected with the virus in urban and 248 in rural areas in the state.

The official said that based on directions from Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, an expert committee will be appointed with senior government officials to draft a report in a week's time on how to face the likely third wave of the pandemic. It would list the necessary arrangements that should be made in relation to ICU beds, medicines etc.

He warned of stern action against private hospitals charging high rates for treatment from Coronavirus- infected patients in the state and said that they had already imposed a penalty on erring hospitals. He said the ministers’ sub-committee would monitor the bills from private hospitals to ensure there is no fleecing of patients.

 

The official said AP registered 579 black fungus infection cases so far. The health department gave away 1,800 Amphotericin B injections for treatment of patients in various districts on Thursday. Directions have been issued for giving the second dose of Covaxin and the first dose of Covishield in the next four days.

He said the department was availing the services of 1,400 additional health staff for Covid care in addition to roping in 2,364 PG medical students, 3,086 house surgeons, 806 MBBS final year students, 2,386 nursing students and 315 dental students for the purpose.

 

...
Tags: no surge in covid infections telangana, third wave of pandemic andhra pradesh, expert panel third wave andhra pradesh, corona infected parents, black fungus patients telangana, mbbs students, dental students
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 28 May 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

There are around 1,200 private hospitals that have been designated as Covid-19 treatment centres in the state. — PTI

Permissions of overcharging private hospitals to be revoked

The court directed the revenue authorities to follow the procedure and rules of revenue acts while entering into the lands of the petitioners for the survey. — PTI

Jolt to Jamuna Hatcheries

Family members of COVID patients sit under a tree outside the CSR Ward where COVID patients were being treated inside the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (P. Narasimha Murthy/DC)

Andhra Pradesh government spent Rs. 88K cr in two years for women welfare

The court observed that it would be better to take a decision on the distribution of the preparation in the wake of a large number of people willing to take it to get cure from Covid. — DC Image

High Court asks Andhra Pradesh to decide on Ayurvedic drug for COVID swiftly



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IMD forecasts severe heat wave in Andhra Pradesh for four days

There will be moderate heat wave conditions in 36 mandals of West Godavari district and 15 of Krishna district. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths, recovery rate is 90 per cent

A health worker screening travelers to test for COVID-19 at train station in Mumbai, May 24,2020.

New social media guidelines faulty: Experts

The government, while issuing the guidelines, raised several issues regarding misuse of social media. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana private hospitals seek more amphotericin B vials for black fungus treatment

Doctors treat a Black Fungus infected patient at Mucormycosis ward of government ENT hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Biotech says EUL for COVAXIN submitted to WHO, approval expected by July-Sept

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham