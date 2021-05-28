Delhi unlock process to start gradually from Monday: Kejriwal

Labourers take rest in a closed market at Khari Baowli, during COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the national capital reporting a decline in Covid cases and declining positivity rate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the Covid-induced lockdown will come to an end and the unlock process will start from Monday in a gradual manner.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the chief minister said that the national capital is witnessing a decline in the covid cases, which has resulted in the decline of positivity rate in the national capital.

"In the first phase of unlocking, construction activities will be allowed, along with the reopening of factories May 31 for the coming next week," Kejriwal said. "But, if we find the cases are on a rise again, then we might impose a lockdown again," he added.

However, the chief minister asserted that the fight against the deadly virus is not over yet. "COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 1.5 per cent but fight is not over yet," he added.

"There is no problem to anyone for acquiring a hospital bed, or oxygen bed, or ventilator in the national capital," he added.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 117 more Covid-19 fatalities, the lowest since April 15, and 1,072 new cases, with the positivity rate dipping to a nearly two-month low of 1.53 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded a positivity rate lower than two per cent as fresh Covid-19 cases dipped to 1,491. This was the first time in nine weeks that the cases were so low as fatalities due to Covid-related complications remained high. Wednesday’s fatality figures were, however, the lowest since April 15.