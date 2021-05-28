Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 Delhi govt to give R ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi govt to give Rs 5 lakhs for death due to lack of oxygen

ANI
Published May 28, 2021, 10:58 am IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 10:58 am IST
This amount will be an add-on to the already-announced Rs 50,000 compensation
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at Select City Walk mall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will give compensation amount of up to Rs 5 lakh to families of those COVID patients who died due to lack of oxygen.

This amount will be an add-on to the already-announced Rs 50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to COVID-19 infection.

 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has formed a committee of six doctors to prepare the framework of the compensation.

The committee will decide the framework based on which a maximum compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given.

It will have the right to examine any documents related to oxygen supply, stock, and storage from the hospital concerned.

This committee will send its report to the Principal Secretary (Health), Delhi, on a weekly basis.

...
Tags: delhi covid-19 vaccination, delhi covid-19, delhi covid-19 curfew
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


