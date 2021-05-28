Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2021 Covid positive rate ...
Covid positive rate dips, recovery up in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2021, 11:30 pm IST
Covid bulletin release on Friday registered 14,429 Coronavirus active cases out of a total of 84,502 samples tested
A woman undergoes swab test for COVID by medical staff at MVP Ward Secretariat in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)
  A woman undergoes swab test for COVID by medical staff at MVP Ward Secretariat in Visakhapatnam. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh registered 14,429 fresh Coronavirus infections and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state health authorities said here on Friday that the Covid positive rate was coming down while recovery rate was going up in the last several days in the state and added that when the Covid positive rate was pegged at 25.56% on May 17, it came down to 19.20% by May 27, indicating that the positive rate was coming down in the last 10 to 12 days. Similarly, Covid recovery rate was also improving as it was recorded at 84.3% on May 7 and it went up further to 87.99% on May 27.

 

Moreover, the number of Covid active cases is also coming down. On May 26, they were recorded at 1.86 lakh as against 2.11 lakh on May 18.

On the other hand, the Covid bulletin release on Friday registered 14,429 Coronavirus active cases out of a total of 84,502 samples tested. A cumulative total of 1,90,09,047 samples were tested so far in the state, and 16,57,986 persons were found infected with the Coronavirus. Of them, 14,66,990 recovered, while 1,80,362 are still active with the virus.

Among the daily cases of Coronavirus infections, Chittoor recorded highest at 2,291 followed by 2,022 in East Godavari, 1,192 in Anantapur, 1,145 in Visakhapatnam, 1,092 in Krishna, 1,034 in Kurnool, 991 in West Godavari, 930 in Nellore, 924 in Prakasam, 897 in Srikakulam, 798 in Guntur, 578 in Kadapa and 535 in Vizianagaram.

 

East Godavari topped the state with highest number of total active cases at 31,993, followed by 21,125 in Prakasam, 20,810 in Chittoor, 16,845 in Visakhapatnam, 15,057 in Nellore, 14,368 in West Godavari, 12,000 in Guntur, 11,613 in Krishna, 11,267 in Srikakulam, 7,140 in Vizianagaram, 5,317 in Anantapur and 5,316 in Kadapa.

Among daily cases of deaths Coronavirus infected patients, Chittoor and West Godavari recorded 15 each followed by 10 in Visakhapatnam, nine in Nellore, eight each in Anantapur, East Godavari and Krishna, seven each in Guntur and Vizianagaram, six in Srikakulam, four each in Kadapa and Kurnool and two in Prakasam.

 

The state health authorities discharged 20,746 Covid infected patients after recovery in the last 24 hours in the state.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh covid cases, covid positivity rate, recovery rate
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


