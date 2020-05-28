64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2020 Telangana records bi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana records biggest single-day spurt of corona cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 28, 2020, 7:56 am IST
Updated May 28, 2020, 7:56 am IST
With 107 new cases reported, the state breaks the 2000 mark
People stand in a queue to fill their reservation forms as an old man sits on the floor to wait for his turn. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 People stand in a queue to fill their reservation forms as an old man sits on the floor to wait for his turn. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: On a day when Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao warned people to be prepared for increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state over the next couple of months or so, the health department announced that coronavirus infections saw one of its greatest single-day spikes on Wednesday with 107 new cases being reported from Telangana.

Six more deaths were also reported on Wednesday taking the total deaths from the disease that refuses to be controlled in the state, to 63.

 

Though the Telangana health department in its daily Covid-19 bulletin made many changes on Wednesday to how data was presented, the bottom line was that the state has now rushed past in a tearing hurry, with Wednesday’s 107 fresh cases, the 2,098 mark in the total number of Covid-19 cases. As on Wednesday night at 10 pm, the total Covid-19 cases in Telangana stood at 2,098.

In yet another indication of a data management practice or style that raises questions than answers — with no accompanying explanations for change in data presentation style — the Covid-19 bulletin introduced a new category of patients — locals — into the mix along with a hitherto unknown Saudi Arabia “deportees” category giving their numbers.

It may be recalled that the TS health department and the office of the director of health have been at the receiving end of some tough talk by the Telangana High Court during the past few days on data submission among other issues.

With respect to the “deportees”, the health department said the Government of India airlifted 458 deportees from Saudi Arabia. These deportees have been quarantined in government quarantine centres in the state. 

Till date 82 deportees have tested positive for Covid-19 and are being treated.

The bulletin also said the large number of migrants returning from various other states are being home quarantined and monitored by the district authorities. Symptomatic migrants are being tested and a majority of the migrants are arriving from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Bihar etc.

Till date, 154 migrants have tested positive for covid-19 and are being treated.

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Representational picture.

An auto transports an air-cooler in Hyderabad. Although lockdown restrictions have been lifted for the major part, revenues to the state government are still slack. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)y the collers to cool themselves from the heat and the governement has given the orders to open the Electronics and coolers shops in city pics Deepak Deshpande

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

The video grab shows the child trying to pull the blanket off his mother

