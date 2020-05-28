64th Day Of Lockdown

Styrene gas leak suspected to be cause of another death in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 28, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated May 28, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Seventy-three-year-old woman took after the May 7 gas tragedy and was readmitted to hospital this week
File photo of civic staff taking mitigating action on the premises of LG Polymers outside Vvisakhapatnam where a leak of styrene gas killed more than a dozen people and spread panic in the port city. (DC Photo: K N Murali Krishna)
 File photo of civic staff taking mitigating action on the premises of LG Polymers outside Vvisakhapatnam where a leak of styrene gas killed more than a dozen people and spread panic in the port city. (DC Photo: K N Murali Krishna)

Visakhapatnam: One more person has reportedly succumbed due to esposure to styrene gas in Venkatapuram area of  Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

She was identified as 73-year-old woman, Pala Venkayamma of Venkatapuram area in Vizag who had been hospitalized after inhaling the styrene gas leaked from LG Polymers Private Limited. She died while availing treatment in King George Hospital on Tuesday. She was readmitted to KGH on May 19 after complaining of uneasiness.

 

On May 26, her health condition deteriorated and died late in the evening. Though the woman died on Tuesday evening, it came to light on Wednesday. The city police confirmed the death but the medical teams of the KGH are yet to confirm the death linked to the styrene gas.

It may be recalled 12 people, including two children, died when styrene vapour leaked from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in Vizag city on May 7. Over 500 fell ill after inhaling the harmful Styrene. If the woman’s death linked to styrene, toll in the styrene gas tragedy in Vizag will increase to 13.

Superintendent of KGH, Dr G Arjuna that the woman Pala Venkayyamma was admitted to KGH on May 8 (a day after the Styrene vapour leakage) and she was discharged from the hospital on May 13 and she was given a compensation of Rs one lakh. The woman was re-admitted to KGH on May 19 in a critical condition. Though the woman was on ventilator support in the KGH, she lost her final breath on Tuesday evening.

``It is too early to say that the woman died of styrene effect and we have sent the body for autopsy to ascertain the exact reasons behind the death,’’ KGH superintendent Dr G Arjuna said. However, the relatives and family members of the woman said that Venkayyamma inhaled the Styrene and also ran out from the home and took shelter near a Church on May 7 as she was not a position to walk anymore. On May 7 evening, Venkayyamma’s grandson Nageswara Rao
noticed her near the Church and took her to KGH on May 8. She was again re-admitted to KGH on May 19 and died on May 26.

The district administration is yet to declare the death due to styrene gas. District collector V Vinay Chand said that one woman died from Venkatapuram and the reasons have to be established through post-mortem process.

