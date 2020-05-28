65th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

159,054

967

Recovered

67,930

181

Deaths

4,542

8

Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2020 Mangammanapalya adds ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mangammanapalya adds six more cases to Bengaluru's coronavirus worries

DECCAN CHRONICLE | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published May 28, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
With these six additions, Mangammanapalya has 15 active cases.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

BENGALURU: Even as health officials are busy bringing coronavirus under control in the city, a woman from Bengaluru’s containment zone Mangammanapalya, who had tested positive during random testing, has infected six of her primary contacts.

Patient number 1240 from Mangammanapalya had tested positive on May 18. Following this, her primary contacts were put under home quarantine but they have tested positive on Thursday. 

 

This includes four children between the age group 4 and 15. The other two include a 38-year-old male and a 35-year-old female. With these six additions, Mangammanapalya has 15 active cases.

Sources within the BBMP said that there could be more such cases in the containment zone and they will have to intensify random testing in the area to break the chain. The other case from Bengaluru is of a 26-year-old female who returned from UAE and is currently under institutional quarantine.

As per sources, she was in the seventh month of pregnancy. As soon as her reports came positive, she was shifted to the dedicated Covid-19 block at Victoria Hospital on Thursday.

Karnataka nears 2,500 mark

Of the 75 cases reported in the last 24 hours, 27 are from Udupi, 13 from Hassan, 7 each from Bengaluru and Yadagiri, 6 each from Chitradurga and Dakshin Kannada, 3 each from Chikkamagaluru and Kalburgi, 2 from Vijayapura and one from Raichur. This has taken the tally to 2,493 cases. 

In about 10 cases reported from Hassan, the health department has not been able to find the source of infection yet. Out of 75 fresh cases, 46 are returnees from Maharashtra and six are from Tamil Nadu. 

All the six cases from Chitradurga are Tamil Nadu returnees. The lone Raichur case was found to be a suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection.

Bengaluru, which reported seven cases, has a total of 288 cases. Karnataka has 1,635 active cases.

Tags: covid-19 containment zones, bangalore coronavirus, coronavirus (covid-19), karnataka coronavirus updates, mangammanapalya
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


