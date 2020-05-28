All shops to be open in Telangana, no lockdown extension likely

Hyderabad: Hinting that there would be no further extension of lockdown in the state beyond May 31, Chief Minister K. Chandra-shekar Rao on Wednesday said that people should not be scared of Coronavirus as its the rate of infection was not alarming despite easing of lockdown restrictions.

At a high-level review meeting with senior officers at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister has decided to allow all shops to function every day in Hyderabad from Thursday instead of the odd-even method devised earlier. Malls, cinema halls and function halls would continued to remain closed.

RTC buses have also been exempted from night curfew and would be allowed to run up to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station at Imlibun in Hyderabad in the night also. Inter-state bus services, city bus services and Metro Rail services would not operate for a few more days.

The government has also directed police to allow the passengers having bus tickets in the night-time to reach their homes in the city in autos and taxis.

Though the government expects an increase in positive cases in the country in the next two to three months, he said people should not be scared or panicked. He asked them to be cautious and maintain physical distance and hygiene.

Even if there is an increase in the positive cases, Mr Rao said officials are ready to handle any number of cases and also instructed officials to provide emergency care to the patients if their health deteriorates.