64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2020 All shops to be open ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All shops to be open in Telangana, no lockdown extension likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published May 28, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Updated May 28, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Malls, cinema theatres, function halls will remain closed nevertheless
People throng a commercial establishment in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
Hyderabad: Hinting that there would be no further extension of lockdown in the state beyond May 31, Chief Minister K. Chandra-shekar Rao on Wednesday said that people should not be scared of Coronavirus as its the rate of infection was not alarming despite easing of lockdown restrictions.

At a high-level review meeting with senior officers at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister has decided to allow all shops to function every day in Hyderabad from Thursday instead of the odd-even method devised earlier. Malls, cinema halls and function halls would continued to remain closed.

 

RTC buses have also been exempted from night curfew and would be allowed to run up to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station at Imlibun in Hyderabad in the night also. Inter-state bus services, city bus services and Metro Rail services would not operate for a few more days.

The government has also directed police to allow the passengers having bus tickets in the night-time to reach their homes in the city in autos and taxis.

Though the government expects an increase in positive cases in the country in the next two to three months, he said people should not be scared or panicked. He asked them to be cautious and maintain physical distance and hygiene.

Even if there is an increase in the positive cases, Mr Rao said officials are ready to handle any number of cases and also instructed officials to provide emergency care to the patients if their health deteriorates.

telangana lockdown
India, Telangana, Hyderabad


