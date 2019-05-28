UDF promises Sabari law if voted to power

Talking to reporters after a meeting, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said its Sabarimala policy helped the UDF to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday decided to bring legislation to restore the ban on women of fertile age at Sabarimala hill shrine when it comes to power.

He said, technically, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government can continue, but they have lost moral right after people had rejected them. LDF could lead only in 16 of the 140 Assembly segments, and those of 16 ministers had also dumped them.

The UDF led 123 segments leaving one to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Voters showed their strong displeasure against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," he said. "They have no right to continue in office."

He said the UDF could also prevent the BJP from opening its account in Parliament from Kerala.

The meeting decided to maintain "the winning streak" in the forthcoming by-elections in six Assembly constituencies and send the LDF packing in the state elections less than two years away with the same vigour. The meeting also decided to work in right earnest to maintain the winning streak in the by-elections to the local bodies on June 27.

The defeat of Shanimol Usman in Alappuzha will be discussed in the KPCC office bearers' meeting and later at the high power Political Affairs Committee on Tuesday. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran gave a warning to Kerala Congress (Mani) to end the stalemate in the party at the earliest. He said their internal issues should not affect the front's prospects.