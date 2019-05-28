Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

These laws are necessary: Giriraj backs Ramdev on population control statement

ANI
Published May 28, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
'Baba Ramdev's statement on population control should be seen in a positive light,' Giriraj said.
'Population control laws are necessary for the development of the country,' Giriraj said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Population control laws are necessary for the development of the country,' Giriraj said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday backed Yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his population control statement saying, "these laws are necessary for the development of the country."

Speaking to ANI here, Singh said, "Baba Ramdev's statement on population control should be seen in a positive light. Population control laws are necessary for the development of the country. You look at China, they had implemented one-child policy in the past and today you can see how much developed they are. Experts have also said that in the near future there will be a crisis of food and water. Laws should be made in this regard in India".

 

On Sunday, the yoga guru, who also runs a chain of consumer goods store- Patanjali, had stated that "the third child should not be allowed to contest polls or enjoy government privileges."

"India's population should not be more than 150 crores in the next 50 years as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that. This is only possible when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor he/she enjoys any type of privileges and facilities given by the government," Ramdev had said while speaking to ANI.

Giriraj Singh in his concluding statement also stated that before rolling out any law pertaining to population control all the political quarters must conduct a debate on the same. " From a road to the Parliament, all the political parties must take part in the debate on the issue of population control before making it a law."

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: giriraj singh, baba ramdev, bjp, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Patil and Mahajan met at the latter's residence today in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to join BJP on June 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Tirumala this evening to pay obeisance to Lord Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM-designate Jagan Reddy to offer prayers at Lord Balaji temple

M Veerappa Moily backs the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Narendra Modi’s win not a criteria to leave presidentship: Moily to Rahul

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines



