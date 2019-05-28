Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 MK Stalin, Rajinikan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan invited for Modi’s swearing-in

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J.V. SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR AND A. ARUL PALANI
Published May 28, 2019, 2:16 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 2:50 am IST
Kamal stands at the opposite pole in terms of personal acceptability for the saffron brigade and its second-term PM.
Rajinikanth and MK Stalin
 Rajinikanth and MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin and top Kollywood stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are among the invitees for the May 30 swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for his second term, according to reliable sources here. While the DMK will be represented by senior MPs, T R Baalu and A Raja, the two stars are yet to respond to the invitation.

In drawing up the guest list for ceremony that's being prepared to reflect the saffron joy as much as the formal status of being the crowning of the world's largest democracy's mightiest personality, the PMO has followed not just political exigencies but also etiquette stretched beyond personal likes and dislikes of the star of the show.

 

DMK chief was competing hard throughout the poll campaign and afterwards to get the better of the other opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, to slam Modi at every possible opportunity. Not just that, in proposing Rahul as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the UPA-plus, Stalin also tried best to create a challenger to the saffron candidate.

It was to the undoing of the Mahagathbanthan that other leaders in it would not accept Stalin's proposal and a few even in the Congress party advocated waiting till the votes were counted before electing their PM.

In the process, these crabs in the basket succeeded in scaring the voter away from their poll symbols as they presented a divided house devoid of a PM face to spend the precious vote on.

Being among the first to receive the invitation for the swearing-in, obviously by virtue of leading the party that has the third largest contingent of MPs in the Lok Sabha, Stalin has reportedly nominated former ministers T R Baalu and A Raja to represent him and the DMK at the May 30 ceremony.

Superstar Rajinikanth has for long been a fan and friend of Modi, brought together by the late Tughlak editor, Cho, who had spent much time and energies prodding the former to get into politics. The actor announced in December 2017, exactly a year after his guru, Cho, died, that he would take the political plunge. By then, many of his fans had given up on his political avatar though some interest has been triggered again by his announcement he would start his party in time for the state Assembly elections. Diehard Rajini fans will still keep their fingers crossed and hope he would keep that 'latest' promise.

In any case, Rajini has got invite for the swearing-in; possibly because he's been a good friend, probably because he could be a future ally in TN's political quicksand.

Kamal stands at the opposite pole in terms of personal acceptability for the saffron brigade and its second-term PM. He has been a constant critic of them all and particularly took great pride in holding them guilty of divisive politics wherein the minorities felt terribly unsafe. His comment that the first terrorist in post-independent India was a Hindu and his name was Nathuram Godse, had caused political and social turbulence nationwide, drawing even PM Modi to hit back.

And yet if the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief has got the invite for the swearing-in, that could either be a reflect of inclusivity and generosity in the PMO's emergent political etiquette, or acknowledgement of the impressive performance of the party in the recent elections - it scored 3.72 per cent of the total 4.24 crore votes polled contesting in 36 LS constituencies.

...
Tags: dmk president m k stalin, narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The deceased were identified as Santhosh, Anbazhagan and Kalidasan, all residents of Subashchandra Bose Street, Kallukuttai in Perungudi. (Representional Image)

Chennai: Three asphyxiated while cleaning well

According to police, Arun (26) a painter in the Semmenchery allegedly took some of the girls from the locality to teach them swimming at a pond in the stone quarry in Ottiyapakkam. (Representational Image)

Chennai: Man fails to help drowning girl, held

They brutally attacked him for reasons unknown and then abandoned him on the roadside, close to Jhansi’s house. (Representional Image)

Krishnagiri: Engineer-groom hospitalised after tiff with fiancée

Dr Jitendra Sangwai

Crude oil crisis: IIT-Madras shows way



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Control room planned to manage monsoon

Going by the BBMP , the control room will be manned by the traffic police, Bescom and BWSSB , besides its own officers, who will keep track of the situation on the ground , collect information from their men in the field, and also receive complaints from the public. (Representional Image)

Prune, don’t cut! But BBMP still barking up the wrong tree

A huge tree keeled over onto a car on Jayamahal Main Road, after heavy rainfall on Sunday night, accompanied by strong winds (Photo: R. Samuel)

New Chief Justice all praise for state’s judiciary

Karnataka High Court

SDPI gaining in strength in coastal region

A file photo of SDPI workers taking out a procession in Mangaluru

H D Kumaraswamy government will fall soon: K N Rajanna

K N Rajanna
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham