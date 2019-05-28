Knives out in RJD: MLA wants Tejashwi Yadav to resign

Patna: In the first sign of discontent brewing within the RJD following its defeat, a senior party leader and five-time MLA from Gaighat constituency, Maheshwar Yadav, has come out in the open to protest against the party leadership.

”Tejashwi Yadav should resign as the Leader of the Opposition on moral grounds after the party’s humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election,” he said.

Maheshwar Yadav’s hard-hitting statement is likely to create flutter not only in the RJD, but also in the grand alliance which was reduced to just one seat in the recently concluded general election.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U) and LJP, won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar. The Congress managed to win only Kishanganj seat, while the RJD, HAM, RLSP and VIP could not win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

RJD leader Maheshwar Yadav raised the banner of revolt a day ahead of proposed meeting to assess the party’s humiliating defeat in the polls.

According to sources, besides Maheshwar, there are many others in the party who have been raising their voices against Tejashwi after the poll results. Party insiders claim that “few leaders may intensify their demand for Tejashwi’s resignation during the party’s meeting on Tuesday”.

The dissident in the RJD has been brewing since Lalu Yadav handed over reins of the party to his younger son Tejashwi Yadav after he was convicted and jailed in the fodder scam. Senior party leaders are miffed at having been “overlooked” and a newcomer with little political experience being given control of the party.

“I fail to understand why he (Tejashwi Yadav) was made the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly... The party could even split if he doesn’t resign from the post,” RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav said.